Exploring the Senedd election through the eyes of young voters

Abby Neve

Exploring the Senedd election through the eyes of young people

As the Senedd election approaches, the so-called “devolution generation”, or devo babies – those who have grown up entirely under devolved governance – are stepping into a political landscape that looks markedly different from the one their parents knew.

A new electoral system, the end of Labour’s long-standing dominance in Wales, and increasingly polarised politics have created an atmosphere of uncertainty. On 7 May, Wales will enter a new political era.

But how do young people themselves feel about the choices ahead?

Passionate but disconnected

Low voter turnout has long been a challenge in Wales, and young people remain the least likely group to vote.

With only 14% aware that the Senedd election is taking place, according to a recent report by the Electoral Commission, finding young people who felt informed enough to speak was difficult. Those who did engage appeared passionate but disconnected.

Talhah Ahmed, a youth worker for Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales, runs voting workshops for young people in Cardiff.

He said that for many, there is a recurring sense of hopelessness.

“Many young people expressed sentiments like ‘what’s the point?’ or ‘it’s not going to affect me’ or ‘I might not even be here in a couple of years’… there’s a perception among some that the system is ‘rigged’ or that people in power are rarely held accountable, which feeds into the belief that voting won’t change outcomes.”

What young people care about

Among those who are politically motivated, engagement is often values-driven.

“Many say they are particularly interested in supporting parties that take a strong stance on issues they care about, such as Palestine,” Talhah said. “It’s encouraging to see that level of engagement – we just try to encourage them to look more broadly at party manifestos and policies.”

Across interviews, respondents raised consistent concerns: the NHS, mental health, housing, the climate crisis, the economy, war, and Welsh identity.

According to recent polling from YouGov and Friends of the Earth Cymru, young people are the demographic most concerned about climate change. This is one reason why the Green Party has seen growing support among younger voters.

Gwion Rhisiart, co-founder of Senedd Explained, said these concerns mirror those of older voters but often affect younger people more acutely.

“Housing is a big one,” he said. “Anyone who has rented can tell you how poor the experience is… They’re also far less likely to be able to buy a house because of the huge inflation in house prices over the last 20 years.”

A wasted opportunity

A recurring question is whether younger voters fully understand the devolved political system.

Many admit they do not understand what the Senedd controls, or how the new electoral system works. This lack of clarity can contribute to disengagement.

Others feel they were not equipped with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

Maddy Dhesi, co-founder of Senedd Explained, said: “There’s absolutely no statutory political education in the curriculum. The new curriculum was a chance to do this and it didn’t do it.”

She said her own engagement with Welsh politics was driven by issues she cared about.

“I remember when Plaid Cymru tabled a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire amidst the genocide in Palestine,” she said. “That was a massive action, but happening in the Welsh Parliament – that’s power. People don’t even realise there’s a mechanism within their own communities to influence issues they care about. There was a real missed opportunity for people to access that power.”

Meeting young people where they are

Maddy and Gwion created Senedd Explained – a social media account, website and podcast – to break down Welsh politics in accessible formats.

They recognise that most people in their age group get their news through social media, and aim to meet them there.

Journalists such as Will Hayward have taken a similar approach, producing short explainer videos to demystify complex changes like the new voting system.

Tactical vs values-driven voting

One of the most divisive questions among younger voters is whether to vote tactically.

While some argue that a more proportional system reduces the need for tactical voting, others still see it as necessary.

Hannah, 26, said: “I will be voting for Plaid in the upcoming election. I’ve always voted Plaid in the past, but this time, if I could vote how I wanted, I would vote for the Greens. I feel like it is going to be a tight competition between Plaid and Reform, like we saw last year in Caerphilly.”

For Hannah, the desire to stop Reform outweighs the desire to support the Greens.

A Plaid Cymru representative echoed this framing, describing the election as a “two-horse race” between Plaid and Reform.

“We’re proud to see that more and more young people are choosing Plaid Cymru’s hopeful, ambitious vision for Wales’ future over Reform’s hatred-fuelled division,” they said.

Others reject this approach, preferring to vote for a party rather than against another.

Gwion argues that the new system makes tactical voting largely unnecessary.

“You should vote with your feet and vote for what you feel strongly about and the party you identify with most,” he said. “Tactical voting is largely something that has been encouraged under first past the post, which is no longer the case for Senedd elections.”

Samuel Lonney, a 20-year-old politics student, agreed.

“The voting system in Wales is a lot more proportional, so I feel like you don’t need to vote as tactically. I’ve always voted based on my political views.”

Yet the debate persists.

Plaid Cymru candidate Mark Cooper has told voters in his constituency that voting Green or Liberal Democrat would mean “the only winners will be Reform UK”.

A Green Party spokesperson pushed back, arguing that younger voters are looking for something different.

“Young people want radical, positive change for Wales and a better future for themselves – not more of the same from establishment parties who have failed them in the Senedd for their entire lives. The best way to achieve this is by voting Greens into the Senedd to hold Plaid to account.”

A generation ready to engage – if Wales meets them halfway

Whether they vote tactically or by conviction, feel hopeful or disillusioned, younger voters in Wales are not apathetic.

They care deeply about the issues shaping their futures, but are navigating a political system that often feels distant from their daily lives.

As Wales enters a new political era, the challenge is not persuading them to care, but ensuring they have the tools, understanding and confidence to make their voices heard.