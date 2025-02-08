Families return to Welsh speaking heartlands thanks to groundbreaking initiative

Seven families are returning to their roots as part of an initiative to help people return to Welsh-speaking heartlands by providing financial and practical support.

The Ymgartrefu initiative is part of Llwyddo’n Lleol, a pilot scheme funded through the Welsh Government’s ARFOR programme.

The project aims to help people return to Welsh-speaking heartlands in the ARFOR region (Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, and Anglesey) and is already transforming lives, making the dream of moving home a reality.

Priorities

The ARFOR Programme is funded by the Welsh Government and managed by the four local authorities within the ARFOR region.

It seeks to support a small number of strategic interventions which support economic activities aimed at supporting Welsh speaking communities.

One of its priorities is to create opportunities for young people and families to stay in or return to their indigenous communities, supporting them to succeed locally through enterprise or developing a career and securing a livelihood that fulfil their aspirations.

Through the Llwyddo’n Lleol intervention, the Ymgartrefu initiative has been created in response to this priority. At the same time, it is helping to support and strengthen the communities in the Welsh speaking heartlands – many of those returning bring valuable skills that can support the local economy.

A new chapter

For Annest and Saman, this marks the beginning of a new chapter.

In 2013, Annest moved to Thailand to pursue a new career, where she met her husband, Saman. Ten years later, they welcomed their son, Arwyn John, and now feels like the perfect time to return to Gwynedd.

They want Arwyn to be raised in Wales, immersed in the Welsh language and culture, just as Annest was in Pen Llŷn.

Annest is also preparing to return to work in education, with plans to gain a teaching qualification that will allow her to teach science in a local secondary school.

“This support has made the decision so much easier,” she said. “We’re excited to be coming home and so grateful to Llwyddo’n Lleol for making it possible.”

She added: “It means a lot to be able to give back to the community that shaped me. I want Arwyn to have the same opportunities I had growing up — to speak Welsh every day and to be part of a strong, supportive community.”

Dream

Lea and Simon are also preparing for their move. Lea, originally from Penrhyndeudraeth, has long wanted to return to Wales.

After ten years in Crewe, the time has come. Simon, originally from England, has embraced Welsh culture and learned the language since meeting Lea.

Their three young children will now be raised in a Welsh-speaking environment in Ceredigion.

“We always knew we wanted to raise our family in Wales,” said Lea.

“This is where our roots are, and with this support, we can finally make that dream a reality.”

She added, “We wanted our children to grow up surrounded by Welsh, just like I did. Seeing them have that opportunity now is something really special.”

Campaign

The Ymgartrefu initiative of Llwyddo’n Lleol is part of a wider campaign within the ARFOR programme to encourage young people and families to see Welsh-speaking areas as great places to live and work.

The scheme offers support of up to £5,000 to help with costs such as transport, housing, and childcare, and provides additional support through local guidance and networking opportunities.

This scheme has already enabled several families to return, strengthening these communities and ensuring the Welsh language remains a living language for future generations.

Aled Pritchard, Project Officer for Llwyddo’n Lleol, highlighted the importance of the initiative: “We know that so many young people want to return, but practical barriers hold them back.

“The Ymgartrefu initiative is helping to remove those obstacles, proving that moving home isn’t just a dream but a viable reality with the right support. Seeing these families take the step to return home is incredible.”

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council on behalf of the ARFOR Board said: “The Ymgartrefu initiative is an important part of the work that highlights the opportunities available within the ARFOR region.

“It has sparked discussions about why people want to return to their indigenous communities and for others to see the benefits of living or establishing a home in our Welsh communities. The ARFOR Board would like to wish everyone the best of luck on their journey home.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “ARFOR continues to benefit individuals, businesses and communities across our Welsh speaking heartlands, with a variety of local authority delivered projects positively contributing to the economic prosperity of communities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Ynys Môn.

“This particular initiative – Llwyddo’n Lleol – is targeted at young people and families, encouraging them to realise their ambitions within the ARFOR region, helping to support viable and vibrant communities, prosperous regional economies and ensuring the Welsh language continues to thrive within these areas.”

Now settled in their new communities, the families are sharing their journey back to the region on Llwyddo’n Lleol’s social media channels, showcasing ARFOR as a thriving place to live, work, and raise a family.

For more information, visit www.rhaglenarfor.cymru.

