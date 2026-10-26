Five Welsh campsites named among UK’s top-rated

Nation.Cymru staff

Five Welsh campsites have featured among the UK’s ten best-rated sites accepting campervans or motorhomes, with one taking first place.

Cosmos Camping in Llangadog, Carmarthenshire, topped the ranking with an average score of 4.98 out of five from 72 reviews on booking platform Campsites.co.uk.

The analysis, carried out by self-drive hire insurance firm Alan Boswell Group, examined review data for 2,232 UK sites accepting campervans or motorhomes. Only those with more than 50 reviews were included in the rankings.

Cosmos Camping, in Bannau Brycheiniog, has views of the Black Mountain and sits within the national park’s Dark Sky Reserve. It received a 99% recommendation rate from reviewers and is just off the A4069 mountain pass road.

The site welcomes guests aged 16 and over, with 12 tent pitches and two separate spaces for small campervans or vehicles with roof tents. Dogs are welcome, and amenities include a shared kitchen, an outdoor cafe and a licensed bar. It does not accept motorhomes or caravans.

Llys Derwen Caravan and Campsite in Gwynedd shared second place with Parkgate Farm Holidays in Cumbria and Black Rock Caravan and Camping Park in the Scottish Highlands.

The family-run Welsh site scored 4.95 out of five across 129 reviews, with a 99% recommendation rate. Located near the mountains of Eryri and the coast, it also offers dog day care for visitors heading out to explore.

Woodlands Caravan Park in Ceredigion was joint fifth, scoring 4.94 alongside Hincknowle Cider Apple Farm Camping in Dorset.

Two more Welsh sites – Oaklea Camping and Glamping Park in Pembrokeshire and Wern Mill Caravan Park in Ceredigion – shared seventh place with scores of 4.93.

They were joined by Oakmoor Touring Park in Devon and Low Greenside Farm Campsite in Cumbria.

The rankings reflect customer reviews on Campsites.co.uk rather than an assessment of every UK campsite.

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