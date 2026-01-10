Folk band Ar Log celebrate golden anniversary with tribute-filled album and live dates

Amelia Jones

Welsh folk band Ar Log are celebrating their 50th anniversary of redefining Welsh traditional music on stages around the world with the release of their latest album, Ar Log VIII.

The band was formed back in 1976 at the Celtic Festival in Lorient, Brittany. The band has since performed throughout Europe and North and South America promoting Welsh traditional music and songs.

During their tours Ar Log has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the folk world by following the long folk tradition in Wales of performing songs in the Welsh language as well as reviving the more ancient tradition of performing instrumental pieces.

Between 1978 and 2026 Ar Log has released fifteen albums and three singles and this is the eighth album in the eponymous series.

Recorded at Stiwdio Sain and produced by Geraint Cynan, with Aled Wyn Hughes as engineer, the new album, ‘Ar Log VIII’, truly represents the group’s long history and what they have generously given to their audiences over the years – great entertainment while re-defining our traditional melodies and songs and taking them to the world as ambassadors of our rich folk heritage.

The present members are Geraint Glynne Davies (main vocals, guitar, 12 string guitar), Dafydd Roberts (flute, triple harp, whistles, backing vocals, percussion), Gwyndaf Roberts (knee harp, clarsach, backing vocals), Graham Pritchard (fiddle, mandolin), Iolo Jones (fiddle, viola), and Geraint Cynan (keys, hammond, main vocals, backing vocals, percussion), with guest musicians Aled Wyn Hughes joining on bass and Carwyn Rhys Williams on drums.

Keeping true to the unique Ar Log musical style the album is a perfect blend of traditional and original material. There are tunes from the archive and brand-new ones; old favourites passed on to the group by many a renowned musician, such as triple harpist Nansi Richards (Dafydd and Gwyndaf’s first harp teacher), and a Plygain carol with words dating back to the 16th century. Also included are ‘The Two Sisters’ song cycle tracks released recently as an EP.

The new album is an opportunity to pay tribute to friends lost. Ar Log has been very fortunate to collaborate on several occasions with the late dear Dewi Pws. Despite his obvious wit, it is Dewi’s most profound songs that capture the hearts of his fellow Welsh compatriots best.

‘Mae Lleucu Wedi Marw’ comprises a simple, nostalgic melody by singer songwriter Huw Chiswell, and the sincere and clever lyrics are an example of Dewi at his best as a subtle and striking word-smith.

The album bonus track is another fitting tribute, this time to one of the original members of Ar Log, Dave Burns, who died in December 2023. “When the group was discussing possible songs for Ar Log VIII”, says Gwyndaf Roberts, on behalf of the group, “Dave proposed the song ‘The Rose of Tralee’ – one of his favourite songs when he was a child which was popularised nationally by Irish tenor John McCormack.

It was a remarkable coincidence to discover that an excellent Welsh translation already existed, the work of the crowned poet and broadcaster T. Glynne Davies, Geraint Glynne’s late father.

When it became apparent that Dave’s health would not allow him to come to the studio, the rest of the members of Ar Log made sure that his wish was granted and that he could contribute to ‘Ar Log VIII,’ which he did with much courage. We present ‘Rhosyn Tralî’ as a tribute to a progressive musician, a faithful friend and a witty musical companion”.

To celebrate their 50th year and to coincide with the album release Ar Log is organising a tour of Wales and Germany, starting early in the New Year.

A number of special guests will appear on the tour and during the two performances at Galeri and Pontio Dafydd Iwan will perform with Ar Log for the very last time.

This was the partnership that was responsible for the recording that has by now become Wales’ second anthem, ‘Yma o Hyd’!

Purchase Ar Log VIII from the Sain website or stream online now.

See Ar Log‘s social media for further details about the 2026 tour.