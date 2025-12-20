For You, From Wales: The Diva Supreme

Molly Stubbs

When Nicholas Fearn took to TikTok under the guise of The Diva Supreme to share his interior design and iconic diva poses, gaining a dedicated following seemed like a far off dream.

Now, as the tech writer and TikToker from Neath is busy decorating his home for the perfect Christmas, and gearing up for his 2026 wedding to fiancé Rhys, over 100,000 people are joining him for the journey.

‘I aspire everyday to have your life diva’

‘We love a Welsh diva’

‘YESS DIVA SUPREME’

Reading the effervescent comments on his videos, it’s clear followers and fans have fallen in love with Nic’s style, but also with his story. After all, it wasn’t always pink pyjamas and Princess Diana plates.

Nic began his online journey as a tech blogger. “I wrote and posted gadget reviews,” he explains. “I found blogging very empowering as it gave me a voice, particularly during one of the most difficult times of my life.

“I experienced severe bullying from a young age, which got so bad that I had to move homes and schools. I used blogging as a creative release, and it helped me survive my difficult teen years.”

After impressing the editors of his local newspaper during work experience, he got his hands on a weekly column, and a lot of eyes on his writing. Now his byline appears in the Guardian, the New York Post, and the Financial Times (‘ironic,’ says Nic, ‘since I had an F in GCSE maths’).

“Creating my TikTok account, however, has been a much bigger shift because I’ve gained my biggest following to date,” he explains.

Far from the AI deep dives and cybersecurity speculations he pens for Business Insider, TheDivaSupreme TikTok page celebrates the simple joys in Nic’s life – a gorgeous home, a successful career, a thriving love life – which, for Nic and his followers represent overcoming hardship and embracing your authentic self.

“I’d say I’ve always been a bit of a diva,” admits Nic. “I’ve always looked up to gay icons like Mariah Carey. And in many ways, I’ve learned some of her tricks of the trade – you’ll never find me without a pair of large sunglasses in fluorescent lighting. But it’s only something my family and close friends have been aware of previously.

“Becoming The Diva Supreme on TikTok has definitely allowed me to explore – and embrace – this other side of me.

“I think a lot of people appreciate the fact that I’m being my true self online, and perhaps that’ll inspire others to embrace who they are. I definitely feel happier.”

But the journalist and Diva Supreme aren’t two separate entities, as Nic clarifies: “My skills as a writer have allowed me to do well on TikTok. I’ve noticed that many of my most successful posts are slideshows that tell a story. You definitely need a strong hook to establish interest early on, and then you need to maintain it with a strong narrative.

“But I don’t really spend much time editing my videos. I tend to post them straight away. I guess that adds to my authenticity as a creator.”

DIVA HQ

While Nic might not spend much time on his videos, he certainly puts a lot of care and attention into his home, the main draw for many of his supporters.

‘I’m so proud of my flat,’ Nic writes in the caption to a tour showing off his home’s Christmas makeover. ‘I never expected to have my own place as an autistic person. But I do. And I wouldn’t change it for the world. Social housing really has changed my life.’

Diva HQ, as the flat has affectionately become known among Nic’s online community, is a vision of bright pinks and yellows, lilies in vintage vases, plump throw pillows perfect for his kitten Azul, bows, cowgirl boots, boom boxes … and that’s just the Barbie Land bedroom. Wait ’til you see the kitchen.

For Nic, the desire to create his perfect home has a very humble origin. “I’ve always loved a clean, tidy and presentable space,” he says simply.

“I remember my nanna always keeping a stunning home, and it’s a trait I’ve definitely inherited from her. However, I only truly became passionate about interior design when I got my own place four years ago.

“When I moved out of my parents’ house, I was in an unhappy and toxic relationship. My ex would never have allowed us to have a colourful home – I wasn’t even allowed to put my Mariah Carey cushion in the living room. Our home was dull and grey, a perfect personification of that relationship.

“When my ex and I broke up, I decided to keep the flat and began decorating it to reflect my personality.”

While heartbreak inspired Nic to fill his home with dopamine decor as ‘a form of therapy’, it was new romance that made it possible. “I’ve always had good taste and bold ideas for design, but due to my autism, I don’t have great coordination and am awful at painting.

“Then I met my fiancé, Rhys, who has decorated each room based on my ideas. He says he’s done this because he loves me. Our home is definitely a loving one. And I love inviting the world into it via TikTok.”

Love and Hate

Welcoming what are essentially complete strangers into your home is a daunting prospect for some. Fortunately, visitors to Nic’s page tend very quickly to become dedicated Diva Supreme followers.

“Hitting 50k followers seemed like a standout milestone, and that wasn’t even that long ago,” Nic says of his most memorable moment on social media so far.

Now that he’s hit 100k followers, it “doesn’t feel real at all.”

“I’m so grateful for all the support. TikTok has become such a big part of my life, and I couldn’t imagine not being The Diva Supreme.

“On the whole, I find it very empowering – I feel like I’ve found my crowd online. I have a lot of people who support what I do, which is simply being my authentic self, and that’s the best thing ever.”

But, of course, with all the love there must come hate, especially on the internet where vitriol is inherently disconnected from those who can hide behind a screen and anonymous username.

“Social media can be a dark place,” Nic acknowledges. “I’ve experienced a barrage of homophobia – both on my posts and in my DMs. I’ve even had death threats. The online world can definitely be a toxic place.”

For someone like Nic who experienced bullying, how does he cope with the extremes of emotion being so open online can bring? Well, “the trolls haven’t really said anything I haven’t heard of before.”

“If I’m being honest, I pity them – they’re saying the most horrible things while hiding behind a blank profile. That says more about them.

“Some of my posts definitely get a lot of hate purely because I’m a gay man who loves pink. But again, I think anyone who has a problem with that should ask themselves why they’re so unhappy and projecting it onto other people.

“I’m just out here living my best life. If some people choose to be offended by that, then that’s their problem. There are always going to be bullies.”

But even Nic has to admit that “you need to be thick-skinned to be your true self online. Not everyone will like it.” Although, in true Diva Supreme fashion, he adds: “Do I care? No.”

“The positivity definitely outweighs the trolls and the hate. I get lots of messages from people saying that my content inspires them to be themselves, and that means so much to me.

“I’ve also made lots of new friends through TikTok. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Home Sweet Home

Although Nic has built his platform on being open about both his past and present, and his interior design style is bursting with personality, the Diva Supreme is still full of surprises.

While being a ‘tech geek’ might not be the first assumption people make when looking through the keyhole and finding Nic posing in his purple hallway, it’s his Welshness that tends to catch people off guard most often.

“I think a lot of people are surprised I’m Welsh, perhaps because many of my viral posts are slideshows of my diva poses and don’t include my voice.

“But I do post a lot of videos where I’m speaking to the camera, and lots of people are shocked to find out that I’m Welsh. Apart from a strong Neath accent, there are a lot of telltale signs – I say ‘lush’ a lot, for starters.

“Perhaps people thought I was from another dimension, and then they realised I actually live down the road (lol).”

Just in time for the festive season, Nic has launched a new series on his TikTok page visiting Christmas trees in towns around Wales. “I’m definitely proud to fly the flag for Wales in my viral posts,” he says.

Beyond a tour of twinkling lights, however, Nic has no plans for his page. “At the moment, I’m still a TikTok newbie. I only started posting in May, and despite gaining thousands of followers and going viral several times, it’s still all very new to me.

“I’m sure I have a lot more to learn. I’m just going to keep being me and sharing it with my followers,” he states. With 103k followers and almost 6.9m likes on his page, the Diva Supreme isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Nic’s advice to his younger self, who was ‘shy and reserved’ as a result of being bullied for his autism, follows much the same lines as the lyrics of his icon, Mariah Carey.

He says: “Be your true self and keep going, no matter what.”

To join in with the journey and follow The Diva Supreme’s TikTok, click here.