Four Welsh counties named in list of 10 best UK staycation spots

Ella Groves

New data has revealed the top ten best UK staycation spots to enjoy the Spring weather, with four Welsh locations securing a coveted place on the list.

With searches for “Easter staycations” increasing by 123% in the last month it is clear that families across the UK are looking for their next getaway.

Experts at children’s toy manufacturer and retailer Outdoortoys have compiled a list of the best spots for a UK staycation this Easter holidays by analysing green space per person, child-friendly outdoor activities, family dining options, and camping availability.

Each county in England and council area in Scotland & Wales was then ranked based on the above factors and given a normalised score out of 10.

Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Powys and Pembrokeshire all made it onto the shortlist.

‘Gwynedd’

As the highest ranking Welsh location on the list securing second place with an overall score of 8.93 out of 10, Gwynedd is an ideal spot for a family trip away.

With almost double the UK average of green space per person the county is an easy win for families who love the outdoors.

Recommended by the experts, GreenWood Family Park offers something for everyone from “gentle rides for the little ones to high-energy thrills for older kids.”

You can head to their Snowdon View Point to discover how far you can see across Wales’ largest mountain range or if you’re looking for more adventure explore the TreeTop Towers all connected by an array of netted walkways.

If you’d prefer to enjoy the beautiful Welsh scenery in a more relaxed way you can head to the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways.

Described by the experts as a “magical journey through mountains, forests, and waterfalls” the journey is sure to keep everyone entertained.

Gwynedd also ranks highly as one of the ‘Greenest UK Staycation spots’ coming in at third place with eight times the UK average of campsites making it one of the best and easiest spots in the UK to pitch up and enjoy the views.

‘Denbighshire’

Rounding up the top three coming in at third place is Denbighshire with a score of 8.88 out of 10.

Beating out Gwynedd for ‘Greenest UK Staycation’, Denbighshire offers nearly three times the UK average green space per person.

Described by the experts as one of the “most open, uncrowded destinations in the entire ranking” it is the perfect getaway spot for families who want to get back into nature this Easter holidays.

The experts recommend a trip to Dyserth Waterfall near Rhyl where curious kids can explore and discover nature.

Where the Afon Fyddion falls some 70 feet on its way to the River Clwyd, the Dyserth Waterfall is a sight to behold.

Tripadvisor reviews however do note that the walk has “lots of steps”, which should considered before heading out with young children.

The experts also note that Denbighshire also performs strongly for food, scoring almost 11% above the national average for child friendly restaurants.

‘Powys’

Sitting directly at the middle of the list securing fifth place is Powys with a score of 8.48.

Promising something for everyone to enjoy Powys is an ideal spot for a family holiday this Spring, with gorgeous landscapes, historic attractions, and family-friendly day trips.

For those wanting to explore Welsh history you can head to Powys Castle and Gardens, built in the 13th century as a medieval fortress the castle takes visitors on a journey through Powys’ past.

Or if you’re looking for a holiday to get back into nature, Powys with its rolling green landscapes and glorious mountains has plenty to offer.

Home to part of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including the highest peaks such as Pen y Fan, visitors to Powys can explore many of the parks walking trails each offering a varying level of difficulty.

‘Pembrokeshire’

The final Welsh spot to make the list is Pembrokeshire, sitting at seventh place with an overall score of 8.18.

If you’re looking for a holiday full of seaside charm, Pembrokeshire is the perfect choice for a family getaway this Easter holidays.

There are of course plenty of beaches to enjoy in Pembrokeshire from Saundersfoot Beach, a small but very popular beach with families, to Whitesands, a beach ideal for surfers.

Barafundle Bay is another popular choice with visitors to the area due to its golden sand and turquoise waters that have often led to comparisons to the beaches of the Caribbean.

But Pembrokeshire has more to offer than just stunning beaches.

If your children are historians in the making you can head to St Davids Cathedral which has been a spot of pilgrimage since the 12th century or explore Pembroke Castle, often described as one of Wales’s most impressive and formidable castles.

Or why not enjoy a family day out at Folly Farm where the zoo boasts an array of animals from lions to penguins.

You can read the full research on the outdoortoys website.