Four Welsh locations in top 10 list of best family-friendly staycations

Ella Groves

With half-term fast approaching, four Welsh locations have made it into the top 10 best family-friendly staycations in the UK.

Children’s toy experts from Outdoor Toys found that searches for ‘things to do in half term’ shot up by 363% across the UK in the last month alone.

So to reveal the UK’s best family-friendly staycation spots, experts analysed locations across the UK assessing factors such as green spaces, outdoor amenities, and child-friendly restaurants.

Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Powys, and Pembrokeshire have all placed in the top 10 due to their stunning natural landscapes and variety of child-friendly activities.

Gwynedd

Gwynedd secures the highest ranking of any Welsh location on the list in second place with a score of 8.93 out of 10 thanks to its stunning landscapes and range of family-friendly activities.

The experts described Gwynedd as striking “a brilliant balance between adventure and ease, no matter what age your kids are.”

Home to Eryri National Park with its 9 mountain ranges, 74 miles of coastline, and 11,000 hectares of native woodland, Gwynedd is the perfect place to explore the great Welsh outdoors.

Not all the walking paths are suitable for small children but the Eryri National Park website offers descriptions for each path as well as suggestions for the best family-friendly walks.

But if you’d prefer a city-centre break, Gwynedd can still be the ideal spot for you.

The city of Bangor has plenty to keep everyone in the family occupied – from historic Welsh landmarks to new modern attractions.

Bangor Garth Pier is another perfect spot for a family day out. Described by Visit Wales as the “finest surviving Victorian pier in Wales,” the wooden promenade offers spectacular views up and down the strait to Anglesey as well as plenty of spots to buy refreshments and arts and crafts.

If you’re looking for something a bit more challenging you can head to Xplore Escape Rooms. With a range of rooms available it is the perfect day out to bring the family together and get yourselves thinking.

Although Xplore’s website does not list any strict age restrictions they suggest players should be over 5 years of age and note that under 16s will be required to be accompanied by an adult.

Denbighshire

Denbighshire comes in at third place with a score of 8.88 out of 10, with the experts saying it is the ideal spot for families who “prefer nature-led days and slower-paced adventures.”

Ranking as the “greenest UK staycation spot,” Denbighshire offers nearly three times the UK average green space per person making it the perfect holiday for those looking to get away from it all.

Located near Rhyl, Dyserth Waterfall is a must-see for any outdoors-loving kids. The scenic spot is only a short walk up from the carpark and is easy to access through a woodland walk up to the waterfall.

Denbighshire also offers plenty of opportunity for more adventurous outdoor pursuits.

Home to the UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, you can enjoy the stunning views from the top of the aqueduct on one of the many canoe tours on offer.

With most canoe tours accepting children aged 8 and over, it is an unforgettable family experience.

Powys

The third Welsh location on the list, Powys, takes the fifth spot in the top 10 with an overall score of 8.48.

The perfect spot for history lovers, Powys is home to a range of historic landmarks and buildings to explore on your holiday.

Powis Castle and Garden makes the perfect family day out for anyone looking to explore Welsh history and culture.

Built in the 13th century as a medieval fortress, the castle was then occupied by the Herbert family from the 1570s.

Its world-famous gardens have plenty of room for children to run about and play whilst the adults can enjoy the original features such as its 17th century Italianate terraces.

It is also home to the market town of Machynlleth which was previously named one of the ‘most underrated holiday destinations’ in Europe by experts at Time Out.

Framed by the historic Victorian clock tower, Machynlleth’s town centre boasts a range of independent shops and retailers, along with a local market hosted every Wednesday.

The Owain Glyndŵr Centre is a local history museum in Machynlleth, and is a rare example of a medieval townhouse in Wales.

Located on the site of the famous parliament where Owain Glyndŵr was crowned the last true Prince of Wales in 1404, the centre is a must-see for Welsh history fans.

Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is the final Welsh spot to make the top 10, taking seventh place with a score of 8.18 out of 10.

Offering an array of gorgeous beaches Pembrokeshire is perfect for any families searching for a seaside getaway this half term.

Saundersfoot is one of the most popular with families due to its large, flat sandy beach with very shallow water making perfect for paddling.

The small seaside resort found in between Tenby and Amroth is home to a busy harbour at its south ends as well as a number of cafes, pubs, and restaurant along the beachfront.

Visit Wales note that you can also enjoy canoeing, sailing, windsurfing, and fishing at the beach.

Other popular Pembrokeshire beaches for families include Tenby, Broad Haven, and Poppit Sands.

The study also found that Monmouthshire takes the title for the spot with the most outdoor activities with 76.1 outdoor amenities per 10,000 people – five times higher than the study average.

Nick Paulson, Product and Category Manager at Outdoor Toys, said: “Planning a family holiday doesn’t have to mean long-haul flights and complicated itineraries. What really matters is time spent together – outdoors, exploring, learning, and laughing.

“Whether you’re pitching up at a scenic campsite or cycling through coast and countryside, a UK staycation makes that kind of quality time possible without the hassle.

“Bringing simple ride-on toys like scooters or kids’ bikes helps children burn energy, stay engaged, and enjoy the journey just as much as the destination. And with the right prep (think comfy gear, snacks, and a little flexibility), it’s easy to turn even a last-minute break into lasting memories.”

You can see the full top 10 list and research details on the Outdoor Toys website.