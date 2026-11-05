From black belt to business owner: How a Cardiff kickboxing champion is breaking barriers

Nation Cymru staff

A Cardiff entrepreneur is drawing on more than 20 years of kickboxing experience to help women build confidence, improve their wellbeing and feel empowered through a women-only boxing studio.

After noticing that some women felt uncomfortable attending traditional gyms, Runa Bakshi, a former competitive kickboxer and black belt champion, recognised an opportunity to make boxing more accessible to women of different backgrounds and abilities.

Her ambition to launch RKB Boxing was further shaped by her experience delivering self-defence classes for vulnerable women, following an approach from a women’s aid organisation. The experience highlighted how boxing could offer benefits beyond physical fitness, helping women develop practical skills, build self-confidence and connect with others.

With the help of a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank, Runa launched RKB Boxing in Cardiff, investing in the commercial equipment and resources needed to establish the studio.

Speaking to money.co.uk, Runa said: “The £15,000 Start Up Loan gave me the financial support I needed to invest in the equipment and resources required to get RKB Boxing off the ground properly. Without that funding, it would have been much harder to create the right environment and provide the facilities I wanted for the women coming to my classes.”

The business has been designed to make boxing more accessible to women from different cultural and religious backgrounds, as well as those with varying fitness levels and experience. Runa has adapted her approach to accommodate individual needs and commitments, including providing home workout routines for women observing Ramadan.

She added: “I wanted RKB Boxing to be a safe place for women. There is no competition and no pressure to be the best or to compare yourself with anyone else.

“Everyone comes with different experiences, abilities and goals, and I want women to feel comfortable being themselves.

“Boxing can build physical strength, but it can also have a huge impact on confidence and mental wellbeing.

“Creating a supportive community has therefore been just as important to me as the fitness side of the business.”

Her entrepreneurial journey has also been recognised through her appointment as a 2026 Start Up Loans Ambassador for Wales, joining a nationwide programme celebrating business owners who have used startup funding to turn their ideas into reality.

As an ambassador, Runa will have the opportunity to share her experiences and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs across Wales to pursue their own business ambitions.

Looking ahead, Runa hopes to continue developing RKB Boxing while maintaining its focus on inclusivity, wellbeing and community.

“RKB Boxing is still in its early days, so I’m still learning, developing and seeing where the business can go. I think every stage of building a business teaches you something, and I’m happy with the journey so far. I want to continue listening to my customers, learning from the experience and growing organically.”

Joe Phelan, business finance expert at money.co.uk, commented: “Starting a business takes more than a great idea. Access to the right financial support can be crucial in helping entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality, particularly when faced with significant upfront costs.

“Runa’s journey highlights how a £15,000 Start Up Loan helped her turn years of sporting experience into a business that supports her local community. For aspiring entrepreneurs, understanding the costs involved, exploring funding options and having a realistic financial plan can make all the difference in those early stages.”