From ‘lost soul’ to lifesaver: Rescued spaniel from Wrexham wins award for protecting UK wildlife

A specialist detection dog from Wrexham who had been rejected by five previous owners has been recognised for taking part in groundbreaking conservation work to help protect persecuted birds of prey.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) annual Animal Action Awards, now in its 25th year, shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes in animal welfare, celebrating their unique projects at an illustrious award ceremony at the BAFTA London.

Henry is a ten-year-old springer spaniel who works with his handler and owner of Conservation K9 Consultancy, Louise Wilson, in conjunction with the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU), to locate illegally persecuted birds of prey, including some of the UK’s most iconic and threatened species, earning him the Animal of the Year award from IFAW. Henry was initially trained to detect hedgehogs, then pine martens and otters, and now his nose can detect seven scents.

At just eight months old, Henry had already been rejected from five different homes due to his energetic nature, making him an unsuitable pet. He was adopted by Louise upon her return to the UK after more than two decades working with detection dogs across Africa and the Middle East.

Now ten years old, Henry lives in Wrexham with handler, Louise Wilson and her further 11 working dogs, all of which have different skillsets, and all but two have been rescued.

“A lost soul”

On winning the award, Louise said: “Henry was the dog that I took in 10 years ago as a lost soul, but I knew he had the perfect characteristics and ability to become a very special detection dog.”

“Henry follows his nose into swampy, overgrown and rocky areas – getting into all the nooks and crannies – looking for evidence that might be camouflaged or concealed. The things he finds would be an impossible task for the naked human eye – much like finding a needle in a haystack.”

Dan Carter, Vice President for Global Development at IFAW, said: “The Animal of the Year award is always special. Each year, we meet new and incredible dogs, doing jobs that humans couldn’t do, and showcasing the amazing relationships that we can have with animals.”

“Henry’s story is wonderful, and his long-term service to conservation and work on wildlife crime really stood out. His ability to detect satellite tags and multiple odours, including hedgehogs, makes him truly exceptional – he is well deserving of the IFAW Animal of the Year Award.”

Purpose

Henry is the oldest of Louise’s 12 operational dogs at Conservation K9 consultancy, all of which work on a variety of conservation, biosecurity and wildlife protection projects across the UK and internationally – sporting camera-equipped goggles and even mounting kayaks and paddleboards in the process.

Outside of their working lives, all 12 dogs reside at home with Louise and are able to relax and unwind from a hard day at the office.

“We have a no-kennel policy at Conservation K9 consultancy, as from my experience in the field, I’ve witnessed first-hand the stress that kennels can cause”, says Louise.

“Part of our ethos is to do everything we can for our dogs by providing a safe and comfortable environment to come home to, and help improve the dog-handling industry from a welfare perspective.”

“Dogs are incredibly intelligent and emotional animals, and taking the time to understand their unique personality helps us learn how to handle them most effectively, as well as uncover the environments that they are most comfortable working in.

“Once, they’ve found their purpose, we act as translators, or sometimes just chauffeurs, for their findings in the field.”

The Animal Action Awards will take place this year at the BAFTA, London, hosted by wildlife presenter, Michaela Strachan, on Thursday, 16 October.

For more information, visit www.ifaw.org/uk