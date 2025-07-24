Gen Alpha teens say life lacks adventure and excitement – and Wales has the answer

New research shows UK teens are craving adrenaline, nature, and feel-good moments – with Wales emerging as a top destination to deliver the thrill.

In the first survey of its kind exploring UK Gen Alpha holiday and staycation preferences, three in four (75%) 13- and 14-year-olds say their everyday lives lack adventure and excitement – and one in five (22%) say they need something new.

Tech-heavy routines and pressure-packed days are leaving today’s young teens feeling flat. But there’s a uniquely Welsh feeling that might just change that: hwyl.

Hwyl

Pronounced “hoo-eel”, hwyl has no direct English translation, but plenty of meaning. It’s that full-body feeling you get when you’re completely immersed in the moment.

Whether you’re ziplining through forests, stargazing from a hot tub, dancing with friends at a festival, or surfing at sunrise, Wales is the only place you can truly feel it.

Today’s teens want holidays that feel different – filled with adventure, fun, and the chance to tell a story. When asked what would make a UK break more exciting, one third said staying somewhere cool, like a treehouse (32%) as well as the chance to try new or extreme activities (30%).

When asked how they want a holiday to make them feel, Gen Alpha teens were clear: they’re chasing joy, connection, and unforgettable moments.

Over a quarter (27%) said they want to feel like they’ve had lots of fun, while others are looking to return relaxed and refreshed (18%), feel like they’ve done something different (11%), or come away with cool stories to tell (10%).

For some, it’s about confidence (8%) or a sense of achievement (8%). That’s hwyl – the uniquely Welsh feeling that blends adrenaline-fuelled joy with soul-soothing peace. And in Wales, teens don’t have to choose, they can have both in the same day.

Memories

Despite two-thirds of Gen Alpha teens in the UK having already visited Wales (67%), 1 in 5 say they haven’t – but want to go (22%).

Almost half (49%) of those who had visited Wales either said they loved it or it was good, with teen travellers from the West Midlands (75%), North West (74%), and Yorkshire and The Humber (52%) liking Wales or thinking their visit to Wales was good.

When it comes to the moments that stick with them, Gen Alpha teens remember the times they stepped outside their comfort zone and tried something new. Surveyed teens mentioned “the thrill of trying a new activity or adventure for the very first time” to “doing something exciting like a zip wire,” it’s the physical, laughter-filled, slightly wild experiences that leave a lasting impression.

As one teen put it: “Adventure memories where I get to create thoughts that would last in my head forever.” Another remembered simply, “We went swimming in a cave in Wales and it was amazing.”

“They want adventure”

Richard Carpenter, owner of TYF Adventure ltd – an outdoor activity centre in Pembrokeshire specialising in coasteering, surfing and kayaking – said: “This generation doesn’t want holidays where they just sit still – they want adventure, to laugh, to explore, to conquer the challenge of something new, and to take home memories that will last a lifetime. You can see it in their faces – they light up when they’re jumping off sea cliffs, navigating caves, or scrambling across the rocks together.

“These experiences give them more than just a thrill – they build confidence, connection, and a sense of accomplishment. It’s active, it’s wild, it’s fun, and it’s everything this age group is craving right now. That’s the magic of Wales. That’s hwyl.”

Wales offers a range of experiences designed to appeal to Gen Alpha’s appetite for adventure. Activities such as mountain biking in the South Wales Valleys, pony trekking in the Black Mountains, gorge scrambling in Eryri, and e-foil surfing on the Menai Strait provide opportunities for young people to step out of their everyday routines and try something new.

Accommodation options across the country also reflect the desire for holidays that feel different. From glamping pods overlooking historic slate quarries and hobbit-style cabins in Mid Wales, to a UFO-style stay in Pembrokeshire and castle accommodation in St David’s – Wales is catering to families looking for something memorable.

These kinds of active, story-worthy experiences align closely with what Gen Alpha say they want from a holiday – and Wales is well placed to deliver.

