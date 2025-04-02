Graduate shares experience of completing PhD in Welsh

Having completed a doctorate through the medium of Welsh looking at ways of developing therapies to treat Prion diseases, Bedwyr ab Ion Thomas who is originally from Cardiff believes that the ability to convey complex ideas clearly is an important skill for scientists.

That is something that Bedwyr enjoys doing – having presented a lecture at the National Eisteddfod comparing the subject of his doctorate to creating monsters in order to fight zombies.

He said: “Before I start preparing a presentation about my research, I always consider who will be the audience and how I can present the subject in a way that is relevant or understandable to them.

“I know that some young people steer clear of science and maths because they don’t see it as relevant to their lives. And although you have to understand the basics in science, you also have to make it interesting for young people to show why it’s important and how we can use it in our everyday lives.”

And this desire to make science understandable to everyone has led to various opportunities for Bedwyr – including presenting a scientific program for 8-13 year olds called PwySutPam? on S4C.

Curiosity

He shared: “I was a curious child myself, always asking ‘why?’ and wanting to understand how things worked and that’s what we try to do on the programme.

“There wasn’t anything similar on the television when I was little, so my inquisitive nature was reinforced by long periods of reading, looking at maps and playing with Lego.”

Bedwyr had his primary and secondary education through the medium of Welsh in Cardiff before going on to St Edmund’s Hall at Oxford University to study an integrated master’s degree in Chemistry.

He then came back to Cardiff and had the opportunity through the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol to do a doctorate with Cardiff University’s Medicines Discovery Institute.

He said: “A few people questioned my choice to do a doctorate through the medium of Welsh. They couldn’t see the point as ‘English is the international language of science’. And I would answer by saying that there will always be a place for English as a common language to share ideas and opinions but that it is important that people have the opportunity to study in their mother tongue in their own country.”

“Additionally, imagine the potential if there was freedom to express and discuss ideas in languages ​​other than English – the discoveries and creativity could be astonishing from being able to express ideas, concepts and feelings in their first language.”

Support

In addition to the financial contribution, Bedwyr is grateful to the Coleg Cymraeg for the practical support he received.

He added: “One of the first things I did when starting my doctorate was to go on a research skills course with the Coleg. That was very valuable as we learned skills such as creating academic posters, managing workload and learning about useful resources such as Cysgair and the Geiriadur Ar-lein. Practical skills to do my research in Welsh.

“I also had opportunities to present at research and scientific conferences and I was a postgraduate ambassador for the Coleg for two years. I feel very fortunate of the support and opportunities I got from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.”

Bedwyr has now just started a new job as Branch Officer for the Coleg Cymraeg at Cardiff Metropolitan University and is looking forward to supporting students to study through the medium of Welsh.

This month, he received a certificate from the Coleg for achieving his doctorate. 2025 marks 20 years since the first Welsh-medium Research Scholarships were offered to students – a scheme that has been established by the Coleg since 2011.

Since the start of the scheme, over 180 students have gained a Welsh-medium PhD. Many now work as associate lecturers at the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol in universities throughout Wales and many are doing innovative research in Wales and beyond.

