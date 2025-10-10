Halloween illuminations, spooky tours and fungi walks across Wales this October

This October, National Trust Cymru is inviting the nation to a packed programme of autumn adventures across Wales, designed to spark creativity and curiosity in all ages.

From folklore-inspired trails and craft activities to Halloween-themed events and seasonal storytelling, this season offers a unique explore historic houses, gardens, and castles in a whole new light.

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

October half term | 25 – 31 October

Discover the sights, sounds, and colours of autumn on the Inspired by Bodnant family trail.

Along the way, enjoy interactive games and hands-on activities that encourage all ages to slow down and engage with the natural world.

From crafting leaf art to composing poems with word stones, there’s plenty to ignite imaginations and create lasting memories.

Big Draw Festival | 13 – 27 October

Bodnant Garden are also hosting the Big Draw Festival – the world’s biggest celebration of drawing.

Pick up a free art pack from Visitor Reception (suitable for ages 5+). Use it during your visit to sketch and draw whilst enjoying the garden. Add your artwork to the collective sketchbook and create your own postcard of Bodnant Garden to take home.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodnant-garden

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

October half term | 25 October-2 November

Celebrate the changing season with an autumnal adventure, where families can enjoy outdoor play areas and engaging activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Pop on your wellies and explore the gardens on a seasonal scavenger hunt, searching for nature’s treasures scattered across the grounds. The gardeners need your help too – join in by gathering fallen leaves and filling wheelbarrows and sacks.

On 28 and 30 October, head indoors for seasonal crafts, including making your own leaf crown and other autumn-inspired creations.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/penrhyn-castle

Plas Newydd House and Garden, Anglesey

Big Draw Festival | 25 October to 2 November

This October half term, Plas Newydd invites you to take part in The Big Draw—a global celebration of art and creativity.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Menai Strait, Plas Newydd has long been a source of artistic inspiration, most famously for Rex Whistler.

Now it’s your turn to be inspired. Gather the family and “draw together” in this remarkable setting. Become an artist in the garden, capturing the changing landscape just as Whistler once did. Or why not pick up a pencil and add to a shared drawing inspired by Whistler’s famous dining room mural? Finish your day by treating yourself to a delicious hot chocolate and some warm wedges from the Old Dairy Café.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/plas-newydd

Plas yn Rhiw, Llŷn Peninsula

Orchard Adventures | 25, 26, 29 and 30 October

Create wild art, play nature themed noughts and crosses and challenge yourself on the obstacle course, all found amongst the falling apples in the orchard. On selected days, there will also be scything and apple pressing demonstrations.

Fine out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/plas-yn-rhiw

Bodysgallen Hall, Llandudno

Garden Tour – ‘Autumn Tints, Flowers & Berries’ | 15 October (booking essential)

Join Head Gardener Robert Owen on a guided tour of the historic gardens where autumn is emerging in an abundance of rich colours.

A delicious two-course luncheon will follow, with glass of wine, coffee or tea and Bodysgallen fudge.

Dark fairy tales | 30 October, 10.30am (booking essential)

Join National Trust Cymru for an enthralling story of mystery, magic, a sprinkling of horror and a pinch of comedy with award-winning storyteller Jason Buck.

A delicious two-course luncheon will follow, with glass of wine, coffee or tea and Bodysgallen fudge.

Find out more; https://www.bodysgallen.com/

Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham

October half term | 25 October–2 November

Adventure around the autumnal gardens on a special quest to find a golden chair, inspired by Welsh folklore.

Pick up a free activity sheet from the Ticket Office and take on the self-led challenges with the help of some fairy friends along the way.

On selected days you can also enjoy storytelling sessions with Jake Evans and crafts activities, including making a magic wand or shield.

Fungi Walk | 24 October (booking essential)

Join fungi expert Debbie Evans to explore Chirk Castle’s estate and discover fascinating species of grassland fungi.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chirk-castle

Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham

October half term | 25 October–2 November

Follow the half-term garden trail inspired by Erddig Hall’s Tribes Room and its grand collection of coats of arms to discover brave beasts and magical creatures.

On 28 and 30 October, get creative by designing your own coat of arms – what animal will you choose for yours?

Halloween | 31 October

Put on your best spooky fancy dress and get into the spirit of Halloween at Erddig.

Have a go at carving your own pumpkin in the Timber Yard or enjoy spooky shortbread decorating.

Make your own spider in the Education Room or create your own lantern to take with you as you explore the garden at dusk and look for the spooky apple faces in Moss Walk – if you dare.

The garden will be staying open until the later time of 5pm.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/erddig

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

October half term | 25 October–2 November

Dare to take part in National Trust Cymru’s Halloween-inspired Autumn half-term nature trail?

Come and learn all about the creepy crawlies that live in the gardens, with seven minibeast-themed activities. Can you throw the spots on the ladybird? Will you spin the snail shell for a dare? Or try on insect goggles and find out what it’s like to see like an insect!

Silent disco | 28, 29 and 30 October (booking advisable)

Bring the whole family for a spooky boogie in the Theatre Garden at Dyffryn Gardens. There are four slots throughout each day, booking essential.

Halloween stargazing | 31 October (booking essential)

Come to Dyffryn Gardens on All Hallows Eve and take a tour of the night sky with Cardiff Astronomical Society.

See the night sky through a telescope and hear the stories of the stars.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dyffryn-gardens

Tredegar House, Newport

October half term trail | 25 October–2 November

Follow the autumn trail through the grand estate with Rhubi the Welsh pwca (pixie).

Borrow an explorer or sensory backpack with all the tools you need to connect with nature on a family walk in the beautiful gardens.

There’s plenty to do inside the house on a rainy day with dressing up, puppet theatre and 500 years of history to explore.

Autumnal crafts | 27 – 31 October

Join National Trust Cymru for a creative family craft session. Children can decorate pebbles with poppies, patterns, or personal designs, inspired by the themes of remembrance and autumn.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

October half term | 25 October–2 November

Crunch through the golden leaves and follow the pumpkins through the world-famous garden. Meander down the sloping paths to discover a surprise waiting at the end…

Halloween illuminations | 31 October, 1 and 2 November, 5pm-7pm

Step into the historic courtyard and view eerie Halloween projections upon the walls of the medieval castle. Venture into the castle after-dark, be welcomed by volunteers in Victorian dress and hear more about the spookier side of the castle.

Keep an eye out along the way, there’s something to spot as you go…

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle

Dinefwr

October half term | 25 October – 2 November

Conjure up a magical autumn at Dinefwr this half term. Newton House becomes the Dark House (Tŷ Tywyll) – a shadowy world of Welsh myth and mystery.

Step into the traditions of a Welsh Halloween, ancient games, stirring potions and the summoning of the ghostly Ladi Wen or Hwch Ddu Gwta.

There’s also the traditional Woodland Theatre in the Dining Room, shadow play, apple bobbing in the Oak Yard and enjoy the atmospheric space where folklore meets fun.

Dinefwr at Dusk | 29 and 31 October, 4pm to 7pm

As night falls, experience the house after hours. Hear strange stories of the Ladi Wen and Hwch Ddu Gwta an explore the house when nothing is quite as it seems.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dinefwr

Llanerchaeron

October half term | 29 October – 2 November

What will you discover at Llanerchaeron this October? Will you be able to find all the scarecrows on the trail?

Stop by the farmyard to have a go on the tractor or find the new boat in the boathouse. There are the creatures to spot in the Villa, the Crafted exhibition upstairs, the Servant’s Courtyard to explore and the Playroom in the Stables. There are also plenty of places to explore and shelter to be had if the weather’s not so good.

Find out more; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/llanerchaeron