‘He was my brother, my best friend, then I was planning his funeral at age 23′

Nation Cymru staff

Mollie Hooper’s brother Tom took his own life at the age of 21; she wants more people to know there are services out there to help those impacted by the death of a loved one

The way Mollie Hooper talks about her younger brother Tom is typical of a loving brother and sister relationship.

They were born and raised in a farming community in Powys, they were homeschooled together and, much like your average bickering siblings, they did their best to wind each other up at any given opportunity.

As they got older, Mollie and Tom took different career paths; she decided to work in agriculture, and he found his calling working in construction. Although Tom was the younger sibling, Mollie said he was like an old man before his time because of his humour and love of the outdoors.

Devastatingly, in 2024, Mollie’s brother Tom took his own life. Mollie, 25, has decided to share her story as part of Powys County Council (PCC), Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB), and Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) Farming Fit

programme.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the support services that are available to support not just those who are experiencing mental health problems, but those around them too.

Following Tom’s death, Mollie and her family were referred to the NHS Postvention Service. The service supports people bereaved by suicide, offering both emotional and practical help during what can be an overwhelming time.

“The service was brilliant,” she said. “They knew exactly what to do and helped us through everything – from dealing with officials to just having someone to talk to who wasn’t in our immediate family.

“It was just good to speak to someone slightly removed from everything. When you’re going through something like that, it’s hard to think straight.”

In 2024, there were 436 suicides registered in Wales, according to the Samaritans. Men are three times more likely to die by suicide in Wales than women.

Mollie said services in Powys play a vital role in supporting not just individuals, but entire families and communities.

“No one prepares you for things like speaking to a coroner or dealing with everything that comes after,” she said. “The support helped guide us through all of that and took away some of the pressure at a really difficult time.”

At the time, Mollie was in her final year studying agriculture at university. The service also worked with her university to ease the pressure of exams and attendance, allowing her to remain at home with her family.

Alongside professional support, Mollie said the farming community played a crucial role.

“The farming community is very tight knit,” she said. “People really stepped in to help us with day-to-day things on the farm. It made such a difference during such a stressful time.”

Now working as an environmental officer for Natural Resources Wales and supporting her family with their cattle herd, Mollie understands the pressures facing rural communities.

“I see what farmers have to deal with every day. It’s long hours, financial pressure, and a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “It can feel like you just must get on with things, but bottling things up doesn’t help.

“There’s still a stigma, especially for young men. But talking to someone whether that’s a friend or a service, can really make a difference.”

Mollie hopes that by sharing her story, more people will feel able to reach out for support earlier, both for themselves and for others around them.

“If sharing this helps even one person feel like they can pick up the phone and talk to someone, then it’s worth it,” she said.

If you have been affected or know someone who needs support, services are available across Wales.

Resources can be found on the Powys Farming Fit website Farming Fit – Powys County Council.

The DPJ Foundation’s ‘Share The Load’ confidential helpline can be reached by phoning 0800 587 4262, or via texting 07860 048799.

You can also contact Samaritans 365 days a year, day or night, by calling 116 123 or visiting www.samaritans.org.

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