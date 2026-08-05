Historian urges people to remember the ‘last native Prince of Wales’

Nation.Cymru staff

A historian with an online following of more than 33,000 people has called for greater awareness of the story of the last native Prince of Wales.

Kevin Hicks has brought the story of Owain Glyndŵr to a new audience in a video entitled One of the Greatest Freedom Fighters You’ve Probably Never Heard Of.

Owain Glyndŵr’s 15th century revolt against English rule remains one of the most significant episodes in Welsh history. In September 1400, the rebel started a rebellion against the English king Henry IV, in the process declaring himself the Prince of Wales.

The rebellion continued until the battle at Woodbury Hill near Worcester in 1405, after which he withdrew back to Wales.

Kevin Hicks said: “Once you’ve heard his story, you’ll wonder why hardly anybody outside of Wales has ever heard of him. This man fought the might of an English army for ten years.”

In a longer video on YouTube about Owain’s history, the historian says: “My Welsh ancestors, my grandfather particularly, used to tell me the stories of his beloved homeland. And one name that came up so much was this legend, this story of Owain Glyndŵr.”

“It seems that history remembers the winners and those who lose spectacularly. But Owain Glyndŵr did neither. He fought one of the greatest powers in Europe for over a decade.”

Numerous memorials commemorate Glyndŵr, including a statue in Corwen, a monument in Y Plas, Machynlleth, and Owain Glyndŵr’s Mount in Glyndyfrdwy.

Machynlleth is also home to a Grade 1 listed structure where the Prince held the first Welsh parliament in 1404 after being proclaimed Prince of Wales. The Owain Glyndŵr Centre is still a cultural hub.

The Prince in remembered in Wales on September 16th each year, the same date that he started his revolt. On this day, admirers may raise a flag in celebration.

According to Wales Guidebook, his distinctive red and yellow flag with four lions raised has become “somewhat of an icon for people who want Welsh independence.”

The prince was thought to be born in the year 1354, but historians are not sure on the exact date.

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