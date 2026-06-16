House of the Dragon returns with boost to Welsh economy and Welsh learning

Nation Cymru staff

The new season of House of the Dragon will air on HBO Max in less than a week, with the production expected to generate more than £6.7 million for the Welsh economy along with a welcome boost for Welsh learners, with all crew members being offered lessons.

The smash-hit drama has received production funding support from Creative Wales – part of the Welsh Government that supports the creative industries in Wales, and returned to film its third season in north Wales; using several of the region’s stunning locations including Beaumaris Pier (Anglesey), Craig Yr Undeb (Union Rock, Gwynedd) and Ffynnon Llugwy in Eryri National Park last year – bringing with it investment, employment and training opportunities to the local area.

Creative Wales production funding and the nation’s strong offer as a filming destination helped secure the shoot in Wales for a third season, having shot season two in Wales the previous year.

The production created valuable skills-building and employment opportunities, including 12 paid entry-level placements across departments including Costume, Set Decoration and Props, Camera and Sound.

A further five crew members received upskilling opportunities, while six participants gained experience through the First Break shadowing scheme delivered by Sgil Cymru and Warner Bros. Crew HQ trainee programme, working across a variety of production departments. Welsh language lessons were also offered for all crew members.

Since launching in 2020, Creative Wales has been supporting home-grown indies to develop high quality content and has attracted investment from the world’s most notable production companies and streaming services including HBO, Netflix and Amazon, positioning Wales as a world-class filming destination.

The screen sector plays a major role in the Welsh economy and is a key employer. The latest industry research data (2024) reports that Film and TV production achieved £568m turnover in 2024 and is home to 695 companies that create significant freelance and trainee opportunities for our workforce.

The number of companies operating in Wales has increased by almost 20% since 2019, reflecting sustained growth across this sector. Creative Wales has invested in 80 productions through Production Funding alone, generating almost half a billion pounds in economic return to the nation, and these numbers continue to grow.

Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: “House of the Dragon is one of the most successful TV series in the world, and I’m delighted that HBO chose to return to Wales to shoot its third season.

“The production funding support from Creative Wales has created meaningful opportunities for both skills development and employment in the region. It’s also nurturing talent, strengthening local supply chains, and building a sustainable pipeline of creative professionals for the future.

“Productions of this scale leave a lasting legacy that continues long after filming ends. House of the Dragon has, once again, showcased the breathtaking landscapes of North Wales to a global audience, reinforcing our nation’s growing reputation as a world-class destination to create content that excites audiences.”

The new season of House of the Dragon will air on HBO Max in the UK on 22 June 2026