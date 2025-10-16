How a fly sees the world – and why understanding its vision can help prevent disease

Roger Santer, Lecturer in Zoology, Aberystwyth University, Matthew Sparks, PhD Candidate in Entomology, Swansea University

Jakob von Uexküll was a Baltic German biologist ahead of his time, intrigued by the idea that animals inhabit unique perceptual worlds quite unlike our own. In 1934, he described angling for flies by swinging an adhesive-covered pea on a thread, finding that male flies would dive on the pea and be caught. Within the perceptual world of a fly, the swinging pea was a potential mate.

We can’t be exactly sure what a fly’s perceptual world looks like, but we know it must be very different to our own. And learning about it can do much more than satisfy our curiosity. It could help keep people safe from disease.

While a human eye has only one lens, the main eyes of flies are compound eyes that each consist of hundreds or thousands of individual lenses. A fruit fly eye has about 700, and a blowfly eye 5,000. Each of these lenses is part of a sampling unit called an ommatidium, which also contains eight light-sensitive photoreceptor cells.

Structure

The structure of the compound eye affects a fly’s ability to make out shapes and patterns. In houseflies, light from a given point in its field of view activates seven photoreceptors in seven separate ommatidia through their respective lenses. Combined, that information is a bit like an image pixel.

Information about shape and pattern is generated when the visual system compares neighbouring “pixels”. The arrangement of lenses in the compound eye limits the minimum size of a “pixel” and thus a fly’s ability to make out spatial details.

As a result, a fly can only resolve relatively coarse spatial detail. If a housefly and a human with 20/20 vision were taking an eyesight test, the fly would need to be about 6cm from the chart to make out the detail that the human could at six metres. For the fly to achieve human-like spatial resolution, it would need larger lenses and a flatter eye, resulting in a compound eye about one metre in diameter.

Photoreceptors

This lack of spatial acuity is compensated for with speed. Some fly species’ photoreceptors respond much faster than human photoreceptors. This is true of day-active flies which have faster-responding photoreceptors than their more ponderous, nocturnal kin. For us, a flashing light blurs into a constant one at 50-90 flashes per second, but a blowfly’s photoreceptors can distinguish more than 200 separate flashes per second. Thus, we perceive motion in the fast sequence of static images comprising a cartoon, but a fly might not be fooled.