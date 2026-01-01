How a Welsh scientist’s ‘Idiot Brain’ became a global bestseller and changed how millions think

Stephen Price

Ten years ago, a south Wales valleys born neuroscientist wrote a book about the strange, brilliant, and often ridiculous things our brains do every day. He did not expect it to travel far beyond his academic circles. He certainly did not expect it to become a million selling global hit translated into more than thirty languages. And he definitely did not expect it to spark an unlikely friendship with Whoopi Goldberg.

But that is exactly what happened to Dr Dean Burnett, the Cardiff-based neuroscientist and author behind The Idiot Brain, the book that quietly grew into one of the most influential pop science titles of the last decade.

Now, as the book celebrates its tenth anniversary, Faber and Faber have released a new updated edition, arriving on 1 January. It lands at a time when our collective mental state has arguably never been more chaotic. Social media overwhelm, rising anxiety, global uncertainty, and the general sense that our minds are misbehaving on a daily basis make The Idiot Brain feel even more relevant today than when it was first published.

Dr Dean Burnett said: “The past decade has pushed our brains in ways we could never have predicted. Social media, stress, uncertainty, AI slop, brain rot, information overload, and more. I wanted this edition to help people understand what is happening to them and why they are not alone in feeling overwhelmed.”

When The Idiot Brain first arrived in 2016, it stood out immediately. Rather than treating neuroscience as something distant and complicated, Burnett spoke about the brain the way real people experience it: forgetful, emotional, overwhelmed, irrational and endlessly entertaining. His blend of scientific accuracy and sharply observed humour made the subject not only understandable and accessible, but genuinely enjoyable.

Readers loved it. So did critics. The Wall Street Journal calls the book “a grand tour around modern cognitive science and psychology.” Jon Ronson praised Burnett as “compelling and wise and rational. You know you can trust him.” Even Whoopi Goldberg became an admirer, saying , “Dean Burnett is a real funny cat, and I adore him and his brain.” The admiration grew into an unexpected friendship that Burnett still describes with amusement.

Burnett grew up in south Wales and still lives there, long after his work began taking him around the world.

Over the past decade he has been invited to speak internationally about the science of mental health, emotion, behaviour and decision making, and he has advised charities, educators, companies, policymakers and media organisations on how the brain really works and why it so often does not.

His influence reaches far beyond bookshelves. Students, teachers, therapists and scientists regularly cite The Idiot Brain as the spark that drew them into the field.

His work appears across The Guardian, BBC platforms and leading science outlets, and he is frequently asked to advise major organisations including the BBC World Service, Audible, Oxford University, the Royal Institution, the British Psychological Society, Admiral Insurance and the European Council.

It is an unusual career path, yet a fitting one for someone whose mission has always been to make neuroscience accessible, human, but always evidence-based and honest.

Why the tenth anniversary edition matters

The new edition includes a fresh introduction and updated reflections that look back at the changes in both neuroscience and society since 2016. And the changes are significant.

In the decade since publication, the world has seen an enormous rise in social media use, a surge in stress and anxiety, dramatic political shifts and an increased public interest in mental health. Our brains have been under pressure in ways few predicted ten years ago.

Burnett revisits these themes with the insight of someone who has spent years explaining the brain to audiences ranging from school halls to major international institutions.

“What I hear most often from readers is that the book helped make their own behaviour, anxieties and inconsistencies feel less frightening and more understandable,” Burnett says. “That remains the greatest compliment.”

For new readers, the anniversary edition provides a clear and entertaining introduction to why our minds behave as they do. For long time fans, it offers a chance to revisit ideas that helped them understand themselves and the people around them.

And for Wales, Burnett’s success is a reminder of the remarkable scientific and creative work produced here.

A Welsh writer examining the chaos of the human mind has reached readers everywhere, and his voice continues to shape conversations across science, culture and mental health.

The Idiot Brain: Tenth Anniversary Edition is released today (1 January) in the United Kingdom and internationally and is available from all good book sellers.