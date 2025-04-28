How language assistants are bringing culture and confidence to Wales’ classrooms

For decades, language assistants have been a vibrant part of school life in Wales – bringing French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin to life in classrooms across the country.

Many arrive through the British Council’s Language Assistant programme, spending anywhere from six months to a full academic year supporting pupils with language learning, while also offering a unique window into their own cultures.

But their presence has steadily declined since the early 2000s – reaching a record low during the Covid-19 pandemic. This decline aligns with a sharp drop in the numbe of students choosing modern foreign language qualifications, but other factors have contributed to their decline, including competition with STEM subjects, school priorities, wider societal attitudes and budget constraints.

We spoke to two schools and their languages assistants about their experiences and the impact these roles continue to have:

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, a Welsh-medium coeducational secondary school in Cardiff, has language learning at its core.

The school currently teaches French, German and Italian, and this year, through the British Council, they have welcomed German and French language assistants – including Viktoria, a German assistant from Austria.

Speaking about the programme, Curon Evans, Head of German said: “We’ve had language assistants for as long as I can remember, and they’ve all been great – Viktoria has been a godsend. She’s super capable, super keen, and genuinely interested in improving the pupils’ confidence and speaking skills. She’s created resources that I’ll use until I retire, and she’s basically taken on the oral component of the A Level exam.

“She brings authenticity, enthusiasm, and a youthful energy that pupils connect with. I don’t have the time or, frankly, the street cred to run clubs at lunchtime, but they go to her sessions voluntarily – even pupils who weren’t initially taking part. I had two girls just sitting in during lunchtime while their friends had German, and they ended up joining in and asking if they could do more. That’s the kind of magic she brings. She breaks down stereotypes too – students see her not as a ‘foreign’ person but just as Viktoria, a lovely young woman from Austria.

“Language assistants like Viktoria are essential – they bring expertise, enthusiasm, and authenticity that bring the language alive. They’re not just teaching theoretical knowledge; students get to try things out on a real person, and that’s absolutely priceless.”

Viktoria Kröll is from Tyrol, a western Austrian state in the Alps. Before taking up this placement, she studied English and German with the aim of becoming a teacher. Now in the final year of her master’s degree, she chose to gain teaching experience in the UK as part of her studies.

She said: “The school has been a big part of my experience here in Wales. Teaching has been rewarding, though I did find it challenging at first because I wasn’t familiar with the UK school system. However, the pupils have been wonderful – really friendly and engaged. I think what’s surprised me most is how open and willing they are to learn. Even though I had to learn how to teach German to students who didn’t speak it as their first language, they still really got into it, and it was amazing to see their progress.

“I haven’t had a chance to learn a lot of Welsh while I’ve been here though and have only picked up a few basic phrases – things like ‘How are you?’ – just enough to get by in school. It’s such an important part of the culture, and I would love to learn more about it, especially after seeing how proud people are of their Welsh identity.

“Overall, living and teaching in Wales has been a really positive experience. I’ve met so many kind and friendly people, and I’ve gotten to see a completely different way of life. The countryside is beautiful, the school has been a great place to work, and I’ve learned so much. I’m definitely going to miss Wales when I leave – it’s a place that’s really made an impact on me. The people, the landscape, the culture – it’s all been so unique and special. I’ve truly enjoyed my time here, and I’m looking forward to coming back and continuing to explore what Wales has to offer.”

Another school with languages at its heart is Sully Primary School based in Penarth. They currently host Stephanie, a Mandarin Chinese language assistant. Outside of Mandarin, the school also teaches Welsh, Italian, Spanish, and French.

Their Headteacher, Andrea Waddington said: “We’ve been part of the language assistants programme for about 18 years and it’s become well-embedded in our school. Over the years, we’ve seen the impact it has on the children. They’re more enthusiastic about learning languages, and they understand that it’s important to learn about different cultures. It’s been particularly successful for the younger children. They’re picking up language naturally while also learning about Chinese culture. We aim to provide a rich curriculum that encourages the children to be enthusiastic about learning.

“The children really enjoy the Mandarin lessons. Stephanie goes into the classroom once a week, so it’s not every day, but they really look forward to it. They get so excited to learn a new language and culture, which is great because it also invigorates their enthusiasm for Welsh. There was a time when the children didn’t like the idea of learning Welsh, but now they see it as just another language, like Mandarin or Italian, and they’ve developed a love for learning it.

“Mandarin has also had a big impact on the children’s development. Not only do they learn the language, but their fine motor skills also improve, especially when they’r3 engaging in craft activities like origami. There’s been a greater enthusiasm for learning about the world, and the children have become more curious about other countries and cultures.

“Financially, we find the programme manageable by sharing Stephanie with two other schools. She does 12 hours a week, split between us, Fitzalan High School and Stanwell School. There are quite a few Chinese students at Fitzalan, and they’re second-generation Chinese. Stephanie supports them by helping them practice their Chinese, so it’s a great way to support those students and help them feel connected to their heritage. We’ve also had the support of grants, which has really helped with the financial side of it.”

As a language assistant Stephanie Li shares her role across multiple schools, supporting both local and second-generation Chinese students.

Speaking about her time in Wales, she said: “I really enjoy teaching here because the students’ reactions and feedback are always so positive. Every time I teach them something, like greeting me in Chinese, it makes me feel like I’m back in China. It’s such a rewarding experience.

“For the younger children, I especially enjoy focusing on the cultural aspects. They may not always concentrate fully on language learning, but when I introduce some Chinese culture, they get really excited and ask so many questions about it. It’s very interesting to see their curiosity about China.

“For the older students, it’s great because they already have a solid understanding of language learning. I can teach them more specific language points, and they pick things up quickly. I’m always surprised by how much they learn, and it’s so fulfilling to see their progress.

“I also love Wales. I’ve traveled around the south of Wales with my friends, and I especially enjoy the coastal areas. I think Wales is a great place, and I feel so welcomed here.”

Speaking about British Council’s language assistant programme, Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “The British Council’s Language Assistant programme plays a vital role in bringing languages to life in Welsh schools. I’ll never forget my French language assistant at school – she played a huge role in helping us perfect the accent, immerse ourselves in the culture, and introduced us to fresh, contemporary perspectives on the country.”

“Our assistants inspire students in real and different ways, helping young people become more globally aware and open-minded. We encourage all schools in Wales to apply, helping to reignite a passion for language learning in an authentic learning environment.”

Schools can still apply to host a language assistant through the British Council in 2025-26 – Applications are currently

open until Wednesday, 30 April 2025. For more information, please visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/school-resources/employ-language-assistant

The Language Assistants programme continues the British Council’s work to foster connection, understanding, and trust between the UK and the world through education, arts, and English language teaching. To find out more about British Council Wales’ work in Wales, visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en or follow on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

