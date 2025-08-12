How to keep yourself and your home cool in the heatwave

With the temperature soaring and another heatwave officially underway, experts have offered tips on how to keep yourself and your home cool as the heat rises.

The Met Office had said the heat will peak today and Wednesday, during which temperatures are expected to reach 34C in Wales, with the possibility of higher temperatures once again as we head into the weekend.

So with this in mind, it’s good to know the best ways to keep cool as the heatwave takes hold.

Paul Gibbens, Property Expert at housebuyers4u has revealed simple and practical tips to beat the heat, avoid heatstroke, and stay comfortable, even on strict budgets.

His first tip is a simple £1 hack to stay cool around the house – buy a spray bottle, available at many bargain or DIY shops for around £1. With this, you can:

Spray your curtains: Dampen your curtains to cool the room. As air blows across the wet drapes, evaporating water absorbs heat and lowers the room temperature. The hot weather also ensures the curtains dry quickly without smelling damp.

Spray yourself: In the same way that sweat helps our bodies shed excess heat, spraying yourself with water can help you stay cool. The water is immediately refreshing and cool when it hits your skin.

Keep it refrigerated: One great idea is to fill multiple spray bottles with water and store them in the fridge, so they are ready when needed.

Paul also revealed the best ways to keep your home cool all day:

Close windows and blinds: Just as cold air enters your home through windows in winter, hot air does the same in summer. Keep them closed during the day to block out heat. Open them early in the morning and at night to let in cooler air.

Freeze bedding: Freeze your pyjamas and sheets for at least 20 minutes so they are cool and refreshing when you are ready for sleep.

Avoid using the oven: Opt for no-cook meals like salads and sandwiches to keep your kitchen cool. This is a perfect excuse for a BBQ to keep the heat outside your home. Using an oven at operating temperatures for any amount of time is reported to raise the temperature in your home by five degrees. This could contribute to heat exhaustion if your home is already hot. Picky bits on a hot day are another brilliant go-to for dinner.

Create a DIY mini-AC: A bowl of ice in front of your fan can create a mini-air conditioning unit for a fraction of the cost. This is great for cooling smaller spots, like your favourite chair or your side of the bed.

He also warned those heading to the pub that alcohol could speed up heat exhaustion

Dehydration can sneak up on you in the heat, and even if you have been drinking tea, fizzy drinks, or alcoholic beverages throughout the day, it’s important to drink lots of water.

Keep hydrated by:

Drinking water: Women should aim to consume around 2 litres of water, and men should consume around 2.6 litres. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate you and increase your risk of heat exhaustion. Drinking a glass of water before your first alcoholic beverage and after each drink will help reduce the risk of dehydration.

Eating water-rich foods or drinking juices: Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and even strawberries can help keep you hydrated, and fruit juices like orange juice contain around 85% water and are a good source of vitamin C too.

Recognising signs of dehydration: Look out for symptoms like feeling thirsty, urinating less (and seeing a shade of brown or dark orange), headache, or dizziness. In children and babies, it could surface as increased irritability.

Many people will be heading to the beach in a heatwave, but sunburn can turn a fun day in the sun into a painful experience. Here’s how to help prevent sunburn and exactly how much sun cream you should use:

Use sun cream: Apply sun cream with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Adults should aim to use at least eight teaspoons of sunscreen on their entire bodies. Experts advise that the amount of cream that fits from palm to fingertip along your middle and index finger is enough for your face and neck.

Cover up: Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and loose, lightweight clothing to protect your skin without making you even hotter.

Seek shade: Stay in the shade during peak sun hours (11 AM to 3 PM) when the sun is strongest.

Hidden spots: Remember to apply sun cream to often-missed spots like the backs of your legs, behind your ears, the front of your neck and back of your neck, and scalp if this is exposed.

