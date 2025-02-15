How to outwit gambling adverts by ‘inoculating’ people against them

Jamie Torrance, Lecturer and Researcher in Psychology, Swansea University

Philip Newall, Lecturer in the School of Psychological Science, University of Bristol

In a world awash with enticing promises of quick riches and thrilling wins, gambling advertisements have practically become inescapable. These meticulously crafted promotions aim to tap into the hearts and minds of consumers persuading them to gamble – whether that means starting or keeping going.

With gambling advertising showing no signs of abating, and gambling addiction an ongoing problem across the UK, it is vital that consumers are given tools to resist. Our recent research has found that a targeted approach using “counteradvertising” videos can help people combat these persuasive tactics.

Gambling advertisements portray gambling in a consistently positive light. They emphasise wins over losses and integrate logos into sporting events, exploiting fans’ emotional bonds with their teams and favourite athletes. For example, our previous research found that an average of 1,565 gambling logos were visible via pitch-side hoardings and on players’ kit during each English Premier League match in the 2022-23 season.

They also widely promote financial incentives like “free bets”. These are promotions typically giving customers a chance to place a bet without using their own money.

These incentives often come with opaque terms and conditions, encouraging riskier and potentially more harmful betting behaviour. Social media influencers and affiliates also play a role, disguising promotions as expert advice while profiting from players’ losses.

Advertising

The scale of the gambling industry’s investment in advertising is staggering. In the UK alone, companies spend an estimated £1.5 billion annually on ad campaigns spanning television, sports sponsorships and social media.

While much attention has focused on the effects of gambling ads on children and people with gambling disorders, young adults aged 18 to 29 represent another vulnerable demographic. With lower levels of advertising literacy, young adults are less equipped to recognise and resist manipulative techniques. They also face heightened risks of gambling-related harm when exposed to legal gambling.

A 2023 study showed that the “safer gambling” messages displayed at the end of gambling ads, such as “take time to think”, are ineffective at reducing harm. Even the term “safer gambling” itself is often seen by viewers, academics and some policymakers as an industry-favoured concept. Research has shown how it can downplay risks, leading to less regulatory oversight by implying that gambling is inherently “safe”. So, it is vital that consumers have the tools to resist the persuasive techniques used in gambling advertising.

Inoculation theory

To address this issue, we designed a seven-minute counteradvertising video informed by “inoculation theory”, which is a concept similar to vaccination. By exposing viewers to weakened forms of persuasive gambling tactics, the video aimed to build resistance to these strategies when encountered in the real world.

Our video targeted five common advertising strategies: the positive portrayal of gambling, demographic targeting, embedding gambling in sports, “free” offers and affiliate marketing. Input from people who had experienced harm from gambling helped ensure the video’s relevance and effect.

In the video, viewers saw real-world examples of these advertising strategies. Expert narration helped to unpack the manipulative tactics involved. In the segment on “free” offers, the narrator dissected the fine print of a real “free £10 bet” ad. Viewers learned that the offer’s terms were so restrictive that withdrawing the “free” £10 was nearly impossible. It required a £300 deposit of their own money and 50 wagers on slots before any withdrawal was allowed.

We then conducted a randomised online experiment involving 1,200 young adult gamblers (aged 18 to 29). Half of the participants watched the counteradvertising video, while the other half viewed a video on healthy eating. Participants completed surveys before and after the video and again one month later, measuring their scepticism toward gambling ads, awareness of persuasive tactics and engagement with “free” offer promotions.

The participants who watched the counteradvertising video reported significantly higher levels of scepticism and awareness of gambling advertising strategies compared to the control group. These effects persisted over time. Even a month later, those who viewed the video maintained their heightened resistance to gambling ads.

The intervention also led to tangible behavioural changes. Participants who watched the video showed a statistically significant decrease in their use of “free offers”. And 21% of them reported completely ceasing their engagement with such promotions within a month.

Our findings highlight the potential for counteradvertising to complement broader harm reduction efforts in gambling, such as education and awareness campaigns. In autumn 2024, the UK government announced a statutory levy on gambling operators. It’s expected to generate approximately £100 million annually for research, prevention and treatment of gambling-related harm. But there’s not enough attention on tackling gambling advertising specifically.

Empowering consumers

Counteradvertising could be scaled up and delivered alongside independent “safer gambling” messages. By empowering consumers to critically evaluate gambling promotions, our videos have the potential to reduce gambling-related harm at its source.

Future research could explore alternative delivery formats, such as shorter videos tailored for social media platforms. Or they could examine the long-term effects of repeated exposure to counteradvertising messages.

With gambling ads dominating our screens, it’s time to level the playing field. Counteradvertising offers a powerful way to help consumers see through the allure of “free bets” and “wins”. And it could help people make more informed choices about their gambling behaviour.

This article was first published on The Conversation



