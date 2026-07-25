Hwyl a sbri wrth ddysgu Cymraeg yn Nant Gwrtheyrn / The Joy of Welsh at Nant Gwrtheyrn

Tom Maloney

Weithiau, dw i’n medru teimlo fel crwban, i raddau, yn fy nhaith i ddysgu Cymraeg, crwban araf iawn, iawn ar brydiau.

Mae wedi bod yn daith gyda chyfnodau da ond weithiau mae angen hwb arna i … rhywbeth arbennig.

Mae treulio wythnos yn Nant Gwrtheyrn yn bendant yn arbennig. Mae’r iaith Gymraeg ym mhobman!

I often feel a little like a tortoise in my Welsh learning journey, sometimes a very, very slow tortoise.

It has been a journey with ups and downs and sometimes you need a boost … something special.

Spending a week at Nant Gwrtheyrn is definitely special. The Welsh language is everywhere!

Roedd dewis dod i Nant Gwrtheyrn yn benderfyniad doeth iawn.

Fe gewch chi gyfle i gael sgwrs yn Gymraeg cyn gynted ag y byddwch chi’n cyrraedd.

Yn syth ar ôl dod allan o’r car, ro’n i’n siarad â rhywun o Ynysybwl yn Gymraeg am hyfrydwch a phrydferthwch y lle.

Fel arfer, dw i’n cael trafferth i ddweud hyd yn oed ‘bore da’ wrth rywun yn y Gymraeg. Roedd yn wych teimlo cynhesrwydd yr iaith Gymraeg o’m cwmpas o’r cychwyn cyntaf.

Y môr, hen chwareli, bythynnod gweithwyr, ffermdai a Dyffryn y Nant – mae cymaint i siarad amdano … … ac roedd gweld y machlud yma’n rhyfeddol.

Nant Gwrtheyn is truly well chosen.

It invites conversation as soon as you arrive.

Beautful, lovely and picturesque all came into the conversation as soon as I got out the car and talked to someone from Ynysybwl.

I usually struggle just to say ‘good morning’ to someone in Welsh. It was great to feel the warmth of the Welsh language around you from the start.

The sea, old quarries, workers cottages, farmhouses and the Nant Valley – there’s so much to talk about … and the sunsets were stunning.

Felly, beth sy’n digwydd yn Nant Gwrtheyrn?

Mae cymaint o gyfleoedd i sgwrsio ac wrth gwrs i wrando.

Mae dysgu’n digwydd hyd yn oed pan nad ydych chi’n ei wybod!

Ymhlith uchafbwyntiau’r wythnos, roedd perfformiad gan y canwr gwerin anhygoel Gwilym Bowen Rhys, clocsio / twmpath gyda Tudur Phillips a’r ymweliad â Gorsaf Bad Achub Porthdinllaen – yn ogystal â’r gweithgareddau yn yr ystafell ddosbarth oedd mor ddifyr.

O’r brecwast cyntaf i swper, roedd yn brofiad Cymraeg llawn. Yn berffaith!

So, what happens at Nant Gwrtheyrn?

There are so many opportunities to chat and of course to listen.

Learning takes place even when you don’t know it!

Highlights over the week included a performance by the amazing folk artist Gwilym Bowen Rhys, clog dancing with the fantastic Tudur Phillips and visiting RNLI Porthdinllaen Lifeboat Station – all on top of engaging classroom activities.

From first breakfast to supper, it was a full Welsh language experience – just perfect.

Wel, sut wyt ti’n teimlo ar ôl wythnos yn y Nant?

Gallaf ddweud yn onest nad ydw i bellach yn teimlo fel crwban araf iawn, iawn.

Mae wedi rhoi’r egni a’r brwdfrydedd i mi, gobeithio, i fynd â fy Nghymraeg i lefelau newydd yn y gwaith ac wrth chwarae.

Ac mae aelodau fy nosbarth yn teimlo’r un peth hefyd.

“Roedd dod i Nant Gwrtheyrn fel allwedd i agor y wybodaeth o’r Gymraeg roeddwn i wedi anghofio oedd gen i”, Viv.

‘Roedd yn hyfryd cael yr hyder i ymarfer heb farn mewn grŵp cydlynol”, Katherine.

Diolch yn fawr iawn i’n tiwtor Phil a phawb yn ‘Y Nant’ am ddod â llawenydd i ni wrth i ni ddysgu Cymraeg yn Nant Gwrtheyrn.

Well, how do you feel after a week at the Nant?

I can honestly say that I no longer feel like a very, very slow tortoise.

It has given me the energy and enthusiasm to hopefully take my Welsh to new levels in work and at play

And my class members feel the same too.

“Coming to Nant Gwrtheyrn was like a key to open up the Welsh knowledge I had forgotten I had”, Viv.

“It was lovely to have the confidence to practice without judgment in a cohesive group”, Katherine.

Thanks so much to our tutor Phil and everyone at ‘The Nant’ for bringing the joy to learning Welsh at Nant Gwrtheyrn.

Dysgwch fwy am Nant Gwrtheyrn yma / Find out more about Nant Gwrtheyrn here

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