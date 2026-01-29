Interview: Award-winning author Caryl Lewis shares new children’s fantasy book

Amelia Jones

Award-winning Welsh novelist, Caryl Lewis has released a powerful new children’s fantasy novel rooted in Welsh and Celtic mythology.

Quill and the Last Generation is the first in an epic new adventure series inspired by ancient Welsh and Celtic myths.

Out this week and illustrated by Marina Vidal, the book introduces young readers to a magical world filled with dragons, shapeshifters, lost souls and legendary creatures, all woven together with friendship, resilience and kindness.

In the story, 12-year-old Quill is one of the last children born in a world where no babies have arrived for over a decade.

Quill is quiet, thoughtful and uncertain of himself, making him an unlikely hero. Yet, it is precisely these qualities that make him central to the fate of the world.

Nation.Cymru spoke to C.M.Lewis about building a fantasy world within the realms of Celtic mythology and why it was important to place Welsh culture and gentler forms of heroism at the heart of this thrilling adventure.

What first sparked the idea for Quill and the Last Generation?

I was thinking about the myths that I loved as a child, and the idea that Annwfn or the Welsh underworld is connected to ours. Souls are said to be taken from this world to Annwfn, but it occurred to me that if they did not cycle back to earth, then there would be no more children born – the world would wind to its end.

I was struck by this idea of a young boy being among the last generation on earth and how he might be the one to save the world.

The world of Quill draws heavily on Welsh and Celtic myths — how did you decide which stories and creatures to reimagine?

The exciting thing about writing fantasy is the sense of absolute freedom, particularly when you’re writing from your own culture. It felt exhilarating to really play with the stories and use the ones which I thought would appeal most to children.

As in all cultures, some of these stories were fragmented so I had fun trying to complete them, others were more fully formed and ready to be subverted.

For example, the goddess Rhiannon is said to have had three totem birds. One which could sing people to death, one which could sing and make you forget your worries and one which could sing the dead back to life. I suddenly thought ‘what if those birds could shape shift into children?’

The creatures were great fun. We have dragons of course, but I loved the idea of the Welsh ‘Ceffyl Dŵr’ or horse made of water.

In the book, Quill learns that he can draw this beautiful horse from water. He must learn to tame him and fly on his back whilst knowing that he could turn back into rain at any time. I wanted to use creatures that I would have loved to read about as a child.

Quill is a quiet, thoughtful hero — why was it important to you to write that kind of protagonist?

I have two sons, and I wanted to really interrogate the idea of heroism. Young boys are bombarded with messages about what being a ‘man’ is. There are so few positive male role models, particularly if the child is not sporty.

I hope the book opens up conversations about what makes a hero? Is it the traditional stoic hero who doesn’t discuss his feelings and is strong and willing to fight? Or is it more heroic to accept yourself, to believe in yourself and your intuition. To lead with kindness and cleverness by bringing a team together.

How do you define bravery in this story?

Bravery in the story is about knowing yourself and believing you can make a difference. All of the characters have flaws, but they want to do the right thing. The hardest thing in the world to be is truly and unapologetically yourself.

How did working with illustrator Marina Vidal shape the world of Quill?

It’s always so exciting to see what an illustrator will do with your world and characters. It’s a complete thrill when you open the email which contains the sketches for the first time.

I am absolutely delighted with the illustrations and keep noticing little details. They help children imagine the world of the book so much!

How do you balance darkness and hope when writing for children?

Children between 8-12 are already questioning everything and they’re slowly moving into the world in a more independent way. I have a strong dislike for books which patronise children or treat them as if they don’t understand.

Children understand the darkness of life, but it is about writing stories in a way that allows them to read and think about it in a safe and nurturing way. It is about making them think rather than telling them what to think. The book is also hopeful and warm and fun and energetic which balances out the reading experience.

Do you think these stories have been overlooked compared to other myth traditions?

I’m going to be controversial and say that whilst I adore the Mabinogi, there is more to the Welsh literary tradition. I think some aspects of Welsh myth traditions have been overdone and others have been underdone.

What do you hope parents take from the story too?

I hope they have great fun reading and maybe the book will open up conversations about heroism, bravery and growing up. I hope they know how heroic they are too!

Parents who read with their children and buy or borrow books for them from the library are amazing.

What excites you most about continuing Quill’s journey?

I genuinely had SO much fun writing Quill, and I felt really sad when it was over and I had to leave the characters behind. I missed them so much! I’m loving seeing Quill mature even more and find his voice. He’s having more adventures, facing more magical creatures and learning more about himself.

The world of Annwfn is big enough to hold so many more stories and I cannot wait to share them with you.

Quill and the Last Generation by C. M. Lewis and illustrated by Marina Vidal is published by Macmillan Children’s Books and out on 29 January 2026.