Interview: Children’s author Craig Read set to release third book inspired by stories created for his own children

Amelia Jones

Wrexham children’s author Craig Read is set to release a third book after years of creating bedtime stories for his own children.

The series follows a young boy named Dwayne whose dreams lead him on imaginative adventures — from rescuing sea creatures in Dwayne and the Ocean Plug Pirates to helping dinosaurs solve riddles in Dwayne and the Dinosaur Dilemma.

Around 25 years ago, when Read’s now-grown children were small, he used to read bedtime stories to them and make up his own tales. He even began writing one, but life moved on and the story was never completed.

Five years ago, him and his wife welcomed their youngest son Dwayne, and when he was old enough to enjoy stories, he shared the one he had created all those years ago—this time with his name as the main character.

His son absolutely loved it and asked for it every single day. That was the moment Dwayne and the Ocean Plug Pirates came to life. His enthusiasm inspired Read to finally write it down, and soon after they created a second adventure, Dwayne and the Dinosaur Dilemma.

Read regularly visits schools to do readings and donate copies, and both books are available to purchase online. He has now announced that a third adventure is due to be published soon.

Alongside his writing, he is also about to launch a new business in Wrexham specialising in 3D printing, personalised items and more.

Read spoke to Nation.Cymru about coming back to story writing after all those years, renaming the character after his youngest son, and what these stories mean to him.

At what point did you realise the unfinished story still meant something to you after all those years?

Craig: When I was reading a book to my now five‑year‑old son, Dwayne, the story suddenly came rushing back to me as if it had been waiting patiently in a dusty corner of my brain. I started telling it to him, using his name as the main character, and he was instantly hooked. He asked for it again… and again… and again. I’m fairly sure I could recite it in my sleep at this point — and who knows, maybe he really did dream the adventure after hearing it a million times.

What was it like returning to an idea you had “left behind” for so long?

Revisiting those old ideas was genuinely exciting. I enjoyed telling the story so much that, during quiet evenings, I found myself imagining what other adventures Dwayne could go on. After all, in dreamland absolutely anything is possible. That’s when I realised it was finally time to write it down and share it with other children. If Dwayne loved it that much, surely others would too.

When you finally returned to the story, did it come back quickly or take time to redevelop?

The story returned to me as clearly as if I’d created it the day before, but the real magic was watching Dwayne’s face light up. That reaction alone was worth every moment.

How significant was it to rename the character after your son — did that change the direction of the story?

Changing the character’s name to make it Dwayne’s adventure was incredible. It didn’t alter the direction of the story, but it certainly made the journey more exciting — especially for him. His level of involvement was something special.

How has watching him react to the stories shaped the way you write them?

Watching his reactions has been amazing. He’s even contributed his own ideas along the way. I take them all on board… although I’ll admit, some of them are so wild they’d need their own health and safety briefing.

If you had to sum up what writing these stories with your son means to you now, what would you say?

Writing these stories with Dwayne is a joy. We sit together and talk about what could happen next. His next adventure is written and will be out as soon as i find a suitable publisher. He has Autism, and creating these adventures helps him focus, express himself, and manage his anxiety and mood. It’s become our little creative world — and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.