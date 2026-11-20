Amelia Jones

The Family Battenberg have built a reputation for loud guitars, chaotic live shows and a refusal to take themselves too seriously.

Named after the cake rather than the Royal Family, the south Wales band have released their debut album Super Deluxe today, a 10-track record that aims to capture the energy of their performances without overcomplicating things.

Formed by founding songwriters Ethan Duck and Eliot Jones, alongside Jessica Pritchard-Simmons on bass and Billy Stillman on drums, the band have spent recent years touring extensively, playing headline shows and appearing at festivals across the UK and beyond.

For Super Deluxe, they took a different approach to recording. Working with producer Tom Rees, they tracked much of the album live, keeping mistakes and rough edges in the final recordings rather than polishing them away. The result, they say, is a more honest reflection of how the band sounds on stage.

Nation.Cymru spoke to singer Eliot and lead guitarist Ethan about their unusual name, the origins of their self-proclaimed Spider Rock sound, the making of Super Deluxe and why having fun remains central to what they do.

1. How did the band come up with its name, and what is the story behind it?

Eliot: “Me and Ethan used to live together at university and we were watching the Great British Bake Off and it was Battenberg week.

“We had about 10 other terrible names for the band. And we decided that, that was the worst one.”

2. How would you describe Spider Rock, the genre you ‘created’ for your last EP?

Ethan: “There was a song on our last EP called Spiders. I think when we said that, we were taking the piss out of someone else who like made up their own genre. And we were like, oh, we’ll call our genre Spider Rock.

Eliot: “Then we called the EP Spider Rock forever. Yeah, it’s always very tongue in cheek.”

3. How did the songwriting process change when making the new album?

Ethan: “Well, we wrote the album in a bit of a weird way towards the end of last year.

“It became, less and more collaborative with the album because the process was very much me and Elliot demoing it, and then we’d start and finish a song in that kind of stage.

“Towards the end of the year, when it was kind of crunch time to record the album, we had to just start getting everyone involved to just rush the whole process along.

“I say rush, we’re still very happy with how it all kind of turned out It wasn’t like crunch, crunch.

“It’s also the first time that there’s songs on the album that people have written completely on their own.

“Me and Elliot are still the primary songwriters, but there’s some on this that I wrote by myself, Elliot wrote ‘I Want To Be Your Bitch.’

“I wrote ‘Brand New Boy’ and stuff like that, that we’d never done before, which is quite fun, really. It definitely kept us on our toes”

4. You worked with producer Tom Rees for the first time. How did that change the recording process?

Eliot: “I mean, Tom got the vision totally. It’s why we wanted to work with him. Honestly, for me, it was good to just focus on the performance aspect, like just guitar playing and just singing, rather than production as well.

It’s kind of nice having someone else drive, because we could just sit there. I felt like Prince or something, which was fun. But yeah, it’s definitely something I’d do again, because I slept more this time around.”

5. Why was Fuzzy Features chosen as a single ahead of the album?

Eliot: “It’s one of the first we ever did, a long time ago before the first EP. So I think it’s kind of stood the test of time. I think it’s a bit of a crowd favourite, and I still love it. I think everyone in the band still loves playing it.

Ethan: “For this release, we completely re-recorded it, it has change da lot since we first wrpte it.”

Eliot: “It’s mad how much a song changes when you’re playing it live all the time. And now this is what the song is.

“Now we can go, this is what the song has turned into and this is what the song should have been from the start.

“It’s just a ripper, really.”

6. You’ve described Super Deluxe as the purest reflection of the band. Why does it capture who you are?

Eliot: “Yeah, the aim was to try and make this album feel more like the live sort of experience as opposed to something that’s been pruned.

“Having Tom there as well to sort of sit there and say ‘I’ve seen you live loads of times and you suck. So we’re going to pick those takes where your voice cracks and you shout it.’ In a good way, I think.

Ethan: “There’s just this energy to it. it feels like the moments in songs breathe. I think a gig where you can tell people are having fun and actually like getting into it would be great on an album. So hopefully… Hopefully that comes across.”

You can listen to Super Deluxe here.