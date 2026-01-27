Interview: Y Llais finalist Anna Arrieta releases debut single

Amelia Jones

Welsh singer and Y Llais finalist, Anna Arrieta has released her debut single.

Last week, it was announced that the singer-songwriter from Porthcawl had signed with Welsh music label Recordiau Côsh.

After captivating audiences on S4C’s talent show Y Llais 2025 (The Voice), where she reached the finals, Arrieta has continued to build momentum both musically and personally. Her experience on the programme has also inspired her to reconnect with the Welsh language.

Having previously studied Welsh at school, Arrieta started learning the language through the National Centre for Learning Welsh, alongside her work with film production company It’s My Shout.

Following her standout performances on the show, her debut release introduces listeners to her sound beyond the competition, blending emotional depth with a fresh, contemporary style. Her debut track signals the beginning of a promising new chapter for one of Wales’ rising musical talents.

You’ve been a part of the Welsh music scene for a while now. How would you describe your journey so far, leading up to this single?

I suppose it really started when I left school and began working in youth work with young musicians.

Moving to Cardiff was a big step – getting to know the music scene here, meeting artists across so many genres and discovering all the venues and creative spaces, some of which sadly don’t exist anymore.

I was part of the Anthem Youth Forum when I first moved, which really opened me up to the industry and helped me build connections. I’ve been gigging since I was about 14, doing cover gigs and playing guitar and singing.

I started releasing music myself after lockdown and then I was given the opportunity to appear on Y Llais, which was a huge moment for me.

Singing in the Welsh language was a big challenge, it’s not my first language, but it gave me a bigger platform and introduced me to new networks. Being mentored by Yws Gwynedd led me to joining the table who produced this single.

Which artists have inspired you, past and present?

There are so many, across loads of different genres. Vocally, my biggest inspirations are Amy Winehouse, Florence + The Machine and Joni Mitchell – there’s so much emotion and storytelling in their voices, and that’s something I’ve always admired.

I also love artists like Brockhampton — I’m really drawn to ensemble work and how songs can take unexpected turns rather than sticking rigidly to structure. I listen to a wide range of music, from the Beatles and Bob Dylan to Little Simz. Ultimately, it’s about emotion and honesty in the voice, and that’s what I try to bring into my own music.

A lot of people will recognise you from Y Llais. What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself on that show – as a singer or as a person?

Resilience, definitely. The show was a lot of fun, but it was also really challenging — both personally and musically. There was a lot of pressure to learn songs quickly, remember lyrics, apply vocal techniques and deliver under time constraints.

I learned how to face those challenges head-on, accept that mistakes might happen, and then bounce back from them. That work ethic and resilience is something I’ll take forward with me.

Singing in Welsh was a big step for you. Did that change the way you write songs or think about music?

Yes, I think it did. Working with my producer Ifan Pritchard and incorporating Welsh into my songwriting really opened things up for me. Writing bilingually introduces a whole new set of words, sounds, meanings and rhymes.

Welsh is such a sing-song, musical language, and I think it adds a different texture to songs. If anything, it’s widened the range of things I can do creatively.

With this single, Sweep Me, what did the songwriting process look like?

It was quite collaborative. I came up with ideas, but because it was our first time working together, we decided to start fresh and build something organically.

We went back to basics – what do we want to say, what chords do we want to use, how do we want it to feel. By the end of the session, we pretty much had a finished track.

Do you think this single sets the tone for what’s coming next?

I think it sets part of the tone. Not everything I make will sound the same. I’m still experimenting with genres, but people can expect my music to be vibrant, fun and story-driven. That’s definitely the direction I want to go in.

A lot of your work so far has been very DIY. What’s it been like moving into working with a producer and your record label Recordiau Côsh?

It feels really rewarding. Doing everything yourself can feel quite lonely at times. My dad has helped me massively in the past, especially with production, but having a whole team around you.

These people are experts who genuinely believe in what you’re doing, it’s an amazing feeling. It gives you confidence and encouragement to push yourself further.

You can listen to Sweep Me here.

To hear more about what’s next follow Anna Arrieta on Instagram here.