Investigation uncovers evidence of ‘unhealthy and toxic’ culture at Welsh learning centre

Current and former employees at one of Wales’ most important Welsh language learning centres have accused Trustees of “ignoring” staff concerns about an “unhealthy and toxic” culture at the site over the past decade.

In Y Byd ar Bedwar program which will air on Monday night, Huw Jones, Chairman of the Nant Gwrtheyrn Board is facing calls to resign with some saying he has been aware of the concerns for a long time.

In January, Y Byd ar Bedwar received a letter from a number of employees at the Welsh learning centre in Llŷn, which describes a culture of manipulation and says that there is a lack of care for the welfare of employees.

Over the past few months the program has spoken to almost 30 employees and ex-employees of Nant Gwrtheyrn about their experiences.

“Toxic” atmosphere

Some former employees of Nant Gwrtheyrn agreed to share their experiences.

Mathew Williams left his job at Nant Gwrtheyrn in 2021 after realising how “unusual” his experiences were and how “toxic” the atmosphere there was.

“There was talk behind the backs of staff, customers, other stakeholders, no confidentiality at all. Totally unprofessional.”

Everyone who shared their experiences has different types of complaints, but all of them raised concerns about the behaviour of one person who no longer works there.

“Lunch times, I didn’t pressure people to go for lunch separately, so that the staff didn’t have lunch together because of the manager’s paranoia.”

Several ex-employees said that staff turnover was a major problem, with many people leaving the organisation because of an individual’s behaviour.

“There should have been questioning,” said Mr Williams.

The letter from current employees of Nant Gwrtheyrn raises concerns about low morale, and says that the mental health of staff has suffered over the years.

Several former employees told Y Byd ar Bedwar that they had to receive medication for their mental health as a result of their experiences working there.

“It got really bad”, said one anonymous ex-employee. “I had a panic attack, a blackout and had to go to the GP and be prescribed antidepressants.”

In 2024 Nant Gwrtheyrn received £520,000 of public funding through the Ganolfan Dysgu Cymraeg Cenedlaethol in order to support the residential Welsh learning courses.

The allegations about the specific individual date from 2013 up to 2024, with many left feeling that opportunities have been missed to address her behaviour.

‘Ugly little shell’

Catherine Tudor Jones was one of seven who complained to the Nant Gwrtheyrn Board claiming that this individual was bullying her and others in 2013.

“I didn’t start quietly – just some small comments on the sly, I felt a bit like she was picking, picking, picking on all kinds of things in terms of my work and personal life.

“One day, she came into my office and asked, ‘You’ve lost weight? […] You used to be a pretty boy, but now you look like an ugly little shell’.

“That was the turning point for me. It really was an unhealthy atmosphere to be working in.”

The Y Byd ar Bedwar program contacted the individual who is accused of creating a toxic atmosphere by email and telephone, but there was no response.

Nant Gwrtheyrn said that Nant staff have the right to be treated with respect and fairness, and that they have always considered complaints carefully.

Nant Gwrtheyrn was established in the early 80s as a centre for learning Welsh but now the site also hosts weddings and holiday accommodation.

The Nant Gwrtheyrn centre is managed on a day-to-day basis by a Chief Executive Officer, but the Board of Trustees is responsible for the centre’s money, property and future.

Former employees who have spoken on the program claim that the board has been aware of employees’ concerns.

One man had a meeting with the Chairman of the Board, Huw Jones after he wrote a letter to him describing a toxic atmosphere for employees and “cunning bullying tactics”.

“He listened to him, took notes, but was I heard? As far as I know, not much has changed.”

Another man said: “No one has listened for years, the Chairman of the board has ignored staff for far too long.”

Image

Huw Jones

Huw Jones has been a member of the Nant Gwrtheyrn Board since 2007, and Chairman since 2018.

In a statement to the Y Byd ar Bedwar programme, some members of Nant Gwrtheyrn’s current staff have said that they do not have faith in the board when facing the future and that they are afraid of being disappointed once again.

These calls have been supported by former employees who have called on Chairman Huw Jones to “consider his future” and who say that Nant Gwrtheyrn needs a “clean slate”.

Huw Jones declined an invitation to do an interview with Y Byd ar Bedwar.

In a written statement the board says that they have taken steps to strengthen the connection between board members and staff, such as holding more meetings and conducting an annual survey.

They also said that they do not accept that this program reflects the opinion of Nant Gwrtheyrn staff as in January, they carried out an independent survey where they say that the majority are confident in their leaders.

