Stephen Price

An investigate journalist has pointed to the success story of Iceland, arguing that Wales’ fate could have been very different if the two nations had followed a similar path of independence.

A video featuring Novara Media’s Adam Ramsay chatting with Aaron Bastani has been shared widely across social media, under the heading ‘Iceland was once one of the poorest countries in Europe. But in the last century it’s become a huge success story for small countries going independent’.

“Wales is far bigger than Iceland,” the post states, before adding: “So why couldn’t it follow a similar path, argues investigative journalist Adam Ramsay.”

Adam Ramsay is a Scottish journalist. He has just this month published his new book Abolish Westminster and has a Substack of the same name.

Ramsay said: “The bottom line is that being in the British state is what’s left Wales as the poorest country in Northern Europe. And think about the politics of that.

“Wales spent the 20th century electing the Labour Party. It voted Labour more consistently than any other country in the Western world has voted for any other party.

“Other countries in Northern Europe are about the same size as Wales with similar or even fewer resources than Wales – for example Finland, which spent the 20th century voting for Social Democrats, dot Social Democracies and as a result are the most successful societies on earth.

“And so you know Iceland is another obvious example much much smaller than Wales, a tenth of the size of Wales.”

It’s time for Welsh independence — Adam Ramsay (@AdamRamsay) November 18, 2026

He added: “Iceland got full independence in 1944. It got most independence earlier in the 20th century but you know when it got independent 100 years ago it was one of the poorest countries in Europe.

“Because of the powers, the macroeconomic powers you get with independence has now become arguably the most successful. It’s got the highest human development index rate on earth.

“There’s no reason why Wales couldn’t follow the same path. You know Welsh cultural history means that for lots of reasons which again I get into they have a habit of voting for left-wing governments and just you look objectively at the world the countries which are most successful are European countries which consistently vote for left-wing governments.”

‘Westminster is Corrupt’

Adam’s appearance on Novara Media’s Downstream has racked up almost 100,000 viewers in only a few days. This latest episode’s bio reads: “Ask anyone in the UK what they think about politics, and they’ll tell you politicians are not to be trusted, and that politics itself is broken. Our institutions, from the Treasury to the House of Lords and the Privy Council, are among the oldest in the world. It is a system better fit for a monarchy, than a modern democracy.”

It adds: “Investigative journalist Adam Ramsay has spent the last decade dissecting the apparatus of the British state. The conclusion he has come to in his new book, Abolish Westminster, is that we do just that. On Downstream this week, he tells Aaron Bastani why and how to do so.

“What exactly are the Privy Council, the House of Lords, the Treasury, and who do they serve? Is it normal that so many members of our political system are on the payroll of foreign interests? How have other countries gone about updating their constitutions? And is ending the union the best way to abolish Westminster?”

00:00 Introduction

3:12 Why Should We Abolish Westminster?

7:11 How Political Elites Hide Behind the Complexity

10:48 Corruption in the House of Lords

13:22 How Britain Still Serves the American Empire

21:27 What Is The Privy Council?

25:15 Parliament Doesn’t Actually Run Britain

30:21 Why Does Britain Have A Prime Minister, and Who Do They Serve?

37:01 The Erosion of Democracy

41:10 The Truth About the Treasury: Britain’s Most Powerful Institution

51:01 ‘Burnham Will Fail’: Why Devolution Will Never Be Enough

55:18 How Do We Rewrite Britain’s Constitution?

58:26 Why England Needs Independence From The UK

1:05:00 On Welsh Independence

1:19:05 The Strange Politics Of Anglo-British Identity

Iceland

Influenced by ideals of nationalism after the French Revolution, Iceland’s struggle for independence took shape, culminating with the Danish–Icelandic Act of Union in 1918, and the establishment of the Kingdom of Iceland, sharing through a personal union the incumbent monarch of Denmark.

During the occupation of Denmark in World War II, Iceland voted overwhelmingly to become a republic in 1944, ending its remaining formal ties to Denmark. Although the Althing was suspended from 1799 to 1845, Iceland nevertheless has a claim to sustaining one of the world’s longest-running parliaments. Until the 20th century, Iceland relied largely on subsistence fishing and agriculture.

Industrialisation of the fisheries and Marshall Plan aid after World War II brought prosperity, and Iceland became one of the world’s wealthiest and most developed nations. In 1950, Iceland joined the Council of Europe.

In 1994 it became a part of the European Economic Area, further diversifying its economy into sectors such as finance, biotechnology, and manufacturing.

Iceland has a market economy with relatively low taxes, compared to other OECD countries, as well as the highest trade union membership in the world.

It maintains a Nordic social welfare system that provides universal health care and tertiary education. Iceland ranks highly in international comparisons of national performance, such as quality of life, education, protection of civil liberties, government transparency, and economic freedom. It has the smallest population of any NATO member and is the only one with no standing army, possessing only a lightly armed coast guard.

Wales’ GDP stands at roughly £96.6 billion in 2024 (up from £92.8 billion in 2023, representing roughly 3.3%–3.4% of total UK GDP) versus Iceland’s, which is projected at $42.77 billion (£32.53 billion) in 2026 by the IMF (up from about $38.5 billion in 2025). Since Wales has roughly eight times Iceland’s population, its overall economic output is higher, but output per person is substantially lower.

Watch the full episode of this week’s Downstream on Novara Media’s YouTube channel here.

Find out more about Adam’s book Abolish Westminster here.