Angela Graham

Irish women in Wales will have a new opportunity to connect this St Patrick’s Day as a recently launched network hosts its first event.

The Irish Women’s Network Wales is holding its inaugural social meet-up at O’Neill’s on St Mary Street, Cardiff.

The network was launched on February 11 at an event marking St Brigid’s Day, celebrating Ireland’s female patron saint, held at the Irish Consulate in Cardiff.

In October 2021, the re-establishment of the Consulate in Wales heralded a new period of increased official engagement, as in the Ireland Wales Forum, hosted by the Welsh Government.

In 2025 the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement 2030 took ahead earlier progress on how the two countries ‘can work together to deliver real benefits for our peoples and communities.’

However, this initiative brings something new to the Irish/Welsh nexus because it is wide enough to encompass all interests. Since it isn’t based on any sectional focus it enjoys unprecedented scope to nurture fresh connections and events. The results will be novel and dynamic.

Any Irish woman, or woman of Irish descent, is welcome to join.

Denise McQuade, Consul General of Ireland in Cardiff, said: “Having spoken to Irish women who have made Wales their home, we understand the importance of connection with fellow Irish women and celebrating our Irish heritage. Having initiated the idea in 2025, it was a pleasure to support and work with this committed group of women in fulfilling their goal. We look forward to seeing how their journey continues”.

Make connections

Getting to know one another is a key first step. I’m from Belfast and have lived in Wales for forty-five years. At the launch event I met women who had been in the country only a matter of weeks. For them the occasion was an invaluable opportunity to make connections. For some who’ve been in Wales a long time it was fun to compare experiences. And the sheer pleasure of talking with people who ‘know where you come from’ should never be under-estimated!

Co-chair, Pauline Lomax says, “This network, now at over 100 women, hopes to help its members engage with each other and make a difference as a group. We have members across Wales and hope to set up regional groups and take events across Wales’.

That building of friendships will continue in the next event, a social get-together on St Patrick’s Day, 17th March, at 6.30pm in O’Neill’s bar, St Mary Street, Cardiff. Details from 07930 825276

Whether you’re first- or fifth-generation Irish there will be a welcome.