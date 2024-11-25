Jason Mohammad says ‘it’s never too late’ to change careers

Broadcaster and founder of the Jason Mohammad Academy, Jason Mohammad, is encouraging people across Wales to explore new career paths, develop their skills, and make positive changes for their futures.

Jason is joining forces with Working Wales to inspire people in Wales who may be thinking about making a change, to take the first step towards a new career by booking a career review appointment.

Working Wales is a service funded by the Welsh Government and delivered by Careers Wales. It offers support to help individuals in Wales to find work, progress in their careers, upskill and pursue new opportunities.

The career review process gives people in Wales who may be thinking about making a change, the support needed to take their next step by offering the advice, support and tools needed to help them find and secure a new career.

Opportunity

Having worked in various roles within the media, including as a presenter, journalist, and now as a coach and tutor for young people, Jason’s own career journey has been anything but linear.

He understands changing careers at any age can feel daunting, but believes it’s never too late to try something new.

He said: “My career has changed multiple times over the years, and every change has taught me something new,” said Jason. “I’ve always worked in the media, but I’ve tried my hand at a lot of different roles – from radio to TV, news to sports and now coaching the next generation.

“Changing roles can be intimidating, but it’s also an exciting opportunity to grow and discover new passions. I’m excited to be part of this campaign with Working Wales to show people that it’s never too late to change your career.”

Reviews

Working Wales career reviews are aimed at people in Wales who are looking to make a change in their career – whether they’re unhappy in their current job, facing redundancy, nearing retirement but not ready to stop working or looking to get back into work after taking a career break.

The service is designed to help individuals assess their skills, consider new career paths, and access expert advice and support from Working Wales advisers.

Jason continued: “We know that younger generations are more likely to change jobs throughout their careers, but I want people my age to know that we also have the same opportunity to do this. It’s never too late to try something new. Your skills are valuable, and they can be applied in different sectors you might not have thought about.

“Going into education was something completely different to anything I’d done before. It was incredibly daunting at first – especially because my wife’s a teacher! – but as I settled into that role, I found that, although I’m not a qualified teacher I was able to use the skills I had already to take on that coaching and mentoring role and I found that I’m not half bad at it.”

A career review will aim to help individuals build career goals and align these targets with their passions and strengths. A qualified careers adviser will help them to uncover new opportunities, explore different job roles, and access online courses and training programmes to update and refresh their skills.

New start following redundancy

Former nurse, Ian Powell, 55, went through the career review process after he was made redundant from his job of 20 years. When faced with identifying a new career he knew he wanted to keep helping people in need, so Working Wales were able to find him a new job with this in mind.

Ian shared: “I can’t recommend the career review process enough. The adviser really listened to me and what I needed from a career, they looked at my existing skills and helped me to access the courses I needed to update them and have a better chance of getting a job.

“I was never made to feel like I was too old, or that it was too late for me to make a change. I’ve learned through this process that age doesn’t matter, as long as you’re keen to work and keep learning new skills. You can take on a new challenge at any age and you don’t have to do it alone. Working Wales can help you figure out your next steps.”

The career review service offers free, one-on-one advice with a Working Wales adviser who can help individuals navigate the challenges of career transitions, providing tailored guidance to help them build a plan for the future.

“If you’ve been thinking about changing careers but don’t know where to start, Working Wales is here to help,” said Jason. “This campaign is all about empowering you to take action, no matter your age. Let’s start the conversation and see where it can take you.”

You can access a range of free support, including career reviews, from careers advisers and employability coaches at Working Wales. To find out more or to book your career review, visit Working Wales Career Review or call 0800 028 4844.

