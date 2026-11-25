Nation Cymru staff

A young apprentice from Cardiff has decided to stay in Wales to develop a career in Welsh language journalism in order to give voice to diverse communities through the medium of Welsh.

Joshua Romain was influenced to stay in Wales to undertake an apprenticeship through the medium of Welsh with BBC Cymru Wales after being part of the Coleg Cymraeg’s pioneering mentoring scheme that supports Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic pupils.

Joshua was part of the Coleg’s Sbarduno scheme while a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Plasmawr in Cardiff. According to Josh, this was the “turning point” in his life. He said:

“I had completely made up my mind that I would leave Wales when I was 18 years old. I didn’t see a future for myself using the Welsh language in work or education beyond the sixth form. At the time, I had definite plans to go to university in Manchester or London.”

As part of the scheme, Josh was mentored by Noam Devey, which is when his eyes were opened to all the opportunities available to him in Wales through the medium of Welsh.

He saw not only a path to develop a career in journalism, but also an opportunity to try to make a difference to communities across Wales.

He said: “The scheme was a turning point for me. I realised that I have a place here in Wales to build a successful career using my Welsh, and to try to make a difference by giving voice to people from different backgrounds. R

“epresentation and diverse role models in the media and across all sectors are crucial for young people, not only those from Global Majority backgrounds but everyone, ensuring that everyone feels seen and represented.

“In the media, individuals such as Sage Todz, Mirain Iwerydd, Dom James and Lloyd Lewis provide important representation.”

After completing the scheme with the Coleg, Josh changed his career plans completely, and gained the confidence to write articles in Welsh about current topics that are important to him after joining the Golwg360 Journalism Academy Scheme.

In September, he started his apprenticeship with BBC Cymru Wales, working on S4C’s news programme for young people, Newyddion Ni.

He added: “I enjoy researching stories that capture people’s attention and reflect the country we live in and the languages ​​we speak. I’m looking forward to gaining valuable experiences and skills during my apprenticeship, and hope to secure a permanent job in the industry.

“I would also like to play my part in encouraging diversity, and influencing young people from various backgrounds to make the most of Welsh language opportunities, just like Noam influenced me.”

On 17 November, the Coleg launched its new Strategic Plan for 2027 to 2032. The Plan outlines the Coleg’s vision and priorities: to develop and expand Welsh-medium provision; to contribute to ensuring the necessary tertiary education workforce; and to encourage and support more learners, like Josh, to undertake Welsh-medium provision. The Plan can be read on the Coleg’s website.

Rebecca Williams, Director of Tertiary Education at the Coleg Cymraeg said: “Hearing about Josh’s experiences shows how Welsh-medium opportunities can have a positive effect on learners’ decisions, helping them to see the value of the Welsh language and to continue to develop their Welsh language skills.

“The journey and experience of learners who study through the medium of Welsh are at the heart of our new Strategic Plan. We want to see more learners making the most of these opportunities to develop a new generation of bilingual workers for Wales.”

The Coleg Cymraeg creates and promotes training and study opportunities in the Welsh language by working with further education colleges, schools, universities, apprenticeship providers and employers.

The Coleg’s aim is to build a Welsh language and bilingual education and training system that is open to everyone and to develop a bilingual workforce, including the education workforce itself.

Find out more at www.colegcymraeg.ac.uk / @ColegCymraeg on socials