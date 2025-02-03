Learn the Welsh National Anthem with ease this Six Nations

Stephen Price

Welsh language learning app innovators, SaySomethinginWelsh have created a free mini course to help people learn the Welsh National Anthem – just in time for the next Wales match.

According to the developers, you can learn our beautiful Welsh Anthem in just 4 short lessons with their free mini course.

Add to that, they have provided some incredible history behind our most beautiful of anthems and its creators, James and Evan James from Pontypridd, and learn how the rousing song came to become our national anthem – a must read for anyone who has tried and failed to learn the words in the past.

Easy steps

The steps have been designed to help master and understand the first verse and the chorus of the Welsh National Anthem.

The makers say that their methods will allow you to ‘become more deeply connected with the words than ever before by making them part of you, whilst experiencing a radical new way of learning’.

One user said: “I used to get a bit tangled with the gwrol rhyfelwyr but I shall remember them now.“

Mae Hen Wlad fy Nhadau

Mae hen wlad fy nhadau yn annwyl i mi,

Gwlad beirdd a chantorion, enwogion o fri;

Ei gwrol ryfelwyr, gwladgarwyr tra mâd,

Tros ryddid gollasant eu gwaed. Chorus:

Gwlad, Gwlad, pleidiol wyf i’m gwlad,

Tra môr yn fur i’r bur hoff bau,

O bydded i’r heniaith barhau. Hen Gymru fynyddig, paradwys y bardd;

Pob dyffryn, pob clogwyn, i’m golwg sydd hardd

Trwy deimlad gwladgarol, mor swynol yw si

Ei nentydd, afonydd, i fi. Chorus Os treisiodd y gelyn fy ngwlad dan ei droed,

Mae hen iaith y Cymry mor fyw ag erioed,

Ni luddiwyd yr awen gan erchyll law brad,

Na thelyn berseiniol fy ngwlad. Chorus​

Translation: Land of My Fathers. Lyrics: This land of my fathers is dear to me

Land of poets and singers, and people of stature

Her brave warriors, fine patriots

Shed their blood for freedom Chorus:

Land! Land! I am true to my land!

As long as the sea serves as a wall for this pure, dear land

May the language endure for ever. Old land of the mountains, paradise of the poets,

Every valley, every cliff a beauty guards;

Through love of my country, enchanting voices will be

Her streams and rivers to me. Chorus Though the enemy have trampled my country underfoot,

The old language of the Welsh knows no retreat,

The spirit is not hindered by the treacherous hand

Nor silenced the sweet harp of my land. Chorus Challenge yourself to learn the words in time for the next game by visiting SaySomethinginWelsh here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

