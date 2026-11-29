Stephen Price

A new collection that brings together the complete literary works of legendary hymnist Ann Griffiths (1776–1805) has been published this month.

Melin Bapur has brought out the new volume as part of their ongoing Llyfrgell Gymraeg (‘Welsh library’) series, which aims to make available the classic literature of the language as well as unearthing new discoveries.

Ann Griffiths: Yr Emynau a’r Llythyrau contains every line of poetry written by the poet – about seventy verses, as well as the eight letters written by her which have survived.

Born Ann Thomas in April 1776 into a tenant farming family near Llanfyllin in Montgomeryshire, Griffiths died aged just 29 in 1805 but is considered one of the greatest literary voices of her age in Welsh. Following a religious conversion in 1796, she joined the local Methodist cause. She is believed to have had some kind of poetic training as a child, possibly from her father – a single englyn (a form of epigram in cynghanedd, the Welsh system of strict poetic metres) attributed to her has survived, which has been included in the new book – but most of her poetic output is in the form of hymns, which were one of the major outlets of Welsh creativity at the time. Her story has been adapted into novels and a musical.

Griffiths’s hymns include some of the best-known and most popular in Welsh, including ‘Wele’n Sefyll Rhwng y Myrtwydd’ (‘Lo, standing among the myrtles’), probably the best-known set of Welsh words to be sung to the tune ‘Cwm Rhondda’ (whose usual English words – ‘Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah’, translated from a hymn by William Williams Pantycelyn – provide the famous ‘Bread of Heaven’ refrain sung at Welsh rugby matches).

Although intended to be sung by congregations, Griffiths’s hymns can equally be enjoyed as read poetry and are noted for their remarkable degree of personal intensity and for the density of their scriptural allusion; they have often been discussed as expressions of a uniquely Welsh form of Christian mysticism.

“Griffiths is one of the few female literary figures in Welsh who received widespread recognition before the twentieth century,” explains Melin Bapur editor Adam Pearce, “so it’s perhaps surprising that editions of her work have been relatively few in recent years – I think the last one is E. Wyn James’s scholarly Gregynog edition from the 1990s, which, though a beautiful book, was always expensive and is now quite rare. The plan from the very start with the Llyfrgell Gymraeg has been to produce accessible editions of the Welsh classics, so Ann Griffiths was always on our list.”

The new Melin Bapur edition of Yr Emynau a’r Llythyrau features an introduction by Robert Rhys, one of the foremost scholars of 19th-century Welsh literature.

“We’re really indebted to Robert Rhys and Wyn James for their help with this volume,” adds Pearce.

Ann Griffiths: Yr Emynau a’r Llythyrau is available now from www.melinbapur.cymru and all good Welsh bookshops for £7.99+P&P.

Also new this week from Melin Bapur is Gwyn ap Nudd a Cherddi Eraill, a new edition of the poetry of Elfed, for £9.99+P&P. Both are also available as ebooks from www.melinbapur.cymru.