Letter from Madison, Wisconsin

Huw Webber

Madison perhaps is an unlikely place to teach and celebrate the Welsh language, but that’s exactly what the Cymdeithas Madog did this week.

The society’s purpose is to encourage Welsh Americans to learn and celebrate Cymraeg. Every year, it holds an educational boot camp for all levels of learner at a different college campus. Although the organization suffered during the pandemic, the conferences have returned. Next year, the plan is to go to New York state.

Historically, one of the main reasons Welsh people emigrated to the USA was to use Cymraeg to practice their religion.

The affection for the language is present and persistent amongst American Welsh communities, although like other ethnic groups’ societies, many (but certainly not all) Welsh societies are on the wane.

Ironically, the target addressable market of Welsh Americans is large with at least 2M people of Welsh descent, according to the US Census.

Immigration records

The actual figure is, according to some historians, likely higher because of the general inaccuracies associated with old immigration records.

There are likely more people of Welsh heritage in America than the population of Cymru itself. The number of people aware of this heritage is rising thanks to ancestry DNA testing, although it is often hard for them to find convenient, accessible, and relevant resources to help them connect to Cymru.

Consequently, Cymdeithas Madog is adjusting its marketing strategy. Previously, the society relied on an extensive network of St David’s groups.

Cymdeithas Madog rebooted itself in 2023 thanks to the impassioned efforts of its current board. This year’s conference attendance has returned to a normal number of about 35 attendees, with a compliment of 3 North American tutors and 3 flown in from Cymru.

Fortunately, the global computer glitch of July 18th did not cause too much trouble and the boot camp itself proceeded according to plan. With more targeted marketing, these numbers can only rise.

The week entailed six separate classes aimed at different levels of learning. There were lectures, a noson lawen, an eisteddfod, a camanfa ganu, a twmpath dawns, and lots of practice and Welsh language games.

In class, the tutors took the students through exercises, explained grammar, and generally improved the students’ confidence and capability in Cymraeg.

Midweek, we went on an excursion to Frank Lloyd Wright’s home in Wisconsin. Frank Lloyd Wright has a complicated legacy. The group’s trip to Taliesin was an opportunity to explore his contributions to American society.

The Welsh connections are obvious and pass over the head of most visitors. What is amazing is the ubiquity of the application of Lloyd Wright’s ideas.

It was lovely to be reminded that American Welsh contributed so much to this country and that their history – complex as it was – is in danger of being neglected. We will have to do something about that.

Currently, Cymdeithas Madog’s website is being redesigned. We’ll let you know when the new one launches.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

