Linci: New online Welsh word association game launches

Amelia Jones

An engaging online Welsh word association game has been launched in time for Christmas, which can be used by speakers and learners of all abilities.

The new game, named Linci, was developed by researchers at Swansea University as part of a collaborative research project focused on Welsh language word associations.

The game is based on linguistic data that captures how Welsh speakers naturally link words, allowing players to engage with the language in an interactive way.

It offers over 900 Welsh word puzzles and unlimited play. Players are able to explore word connections, combinations, and collocations through challenge-based games.

The project was led by Swansea University’s Dr Tess Fitzpatrick and Dr Steve Morris. They worked in collaboration with Theo Mills and Josh Osbourne from Research Bears Consultancy, to bring the game to life.

Linci was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Impact Acceleration Account at Swansea University. This is a funding scheme designed to support projects that extend the reach and impact of academic research beyond the university.

By drawing directly on Welsh language association research, Linci offers insight into how words relate to one another in meaning and context.

The game has been designed to be accessible to a wide audience, including Welsh learners, fluent speakers and those with an interest in language and linguistics.

The anguage experts at Say Something in Welsh expressed their excitement about the launch on their social media.

They said: “Our friends at Swansea University have launched Linci, a brand-new online Welsh word game celebrating the richness of the Welsh language.”

They added that the game was: “A brilliant example of research making a real-world impact.”

The launch of Linci highlights how academic research can be adapted into accessible digital tools that support language engagement.

Linci is available to play online here.