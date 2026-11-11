Love Exploring name Wales’ ‘most stunning natural wonder’

Nation Cymru staff

Wales’ ‘most stunning natural wonder’ has been revealed, in a UK-wide rundown which features no less than 10 Welsh locations.

Love Exploring’s Gemma Prince created a list of 55 of the UK’s most astonishing natural wonders, ranking them from 55th to 1st place, with Wales taking two places inside the coveted number ten.

Overall in Wales, the most highly-rated location is Glyder Fawr in Gwynedd which took fourth place overall.

Prince writes: “It may be small, but the UK is packed with plenty of marvels courtesy of Mother Nature. From soaring peaks and sprawling caverns to towering sea stacks and shimmering lochs, these are the most breathtaking natural wonders in the UK, ranked by our team of travel lovers.

“While any such ranking is, of course, subjective, we think you’ll agree that these beauty spots are the best in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Working down the list, at number 52 and the first Welsh location on the list is Henrhyd Falls in Powys.

Found on the western edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, with a drop of roughly 90 feet (27m), Henrhyd Falls is the highest waterfall in South Wales.

Plunging into a scenic wooded gorge, the falls are surrounded by picturesque woodland that is known for its abundance of wildlife.

With its sheltered location, Henrhyd Falls doubled as the famous Batcave in Christopher Nolan’s film The Dark Knight Rises.

Next up, at number 51 is the Great Orme, Conwy.

Taking its name from an Old Norse word meaning ‘sea serpent’, what the Great Orme lacks in real-life monsters it more than makes up for with breathtaking views and natural splendour.

Less scary than the ancient beasts of Viking mythology, perhaps, there are also Kashmir Goats and rare Silver Studded Blue Butterflies to be spotted here.

From the summit, 679 feet (207m) above sea level, intrepid explorers can not only see Yr Wyddfa and Anglesey but also the Isle of Man, Blackpool and the Lake District. Step back in time via the Bronze Age copper mines, the Iron Age fort, the Stone Age remains and the 6th-century St. Tudno’s Church.

Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire, is up next at number 49

Prince writes: “If spotting seabirds in a stunning Pembrokeshire setting sounds like your kind of thing, pack your binoculars and make for Skomer Island immediately.

“It’s home to 350,000 breeding pairs of Manx shearwaters, over 41,500 puffins, thousands of guillemots, razorbills and kittiwakes and hundreds of fulmars.”

Located less than a mile (1.6km) off the beautiful Welsh coast, Skomer is a dreamy spot for a daytrip. Demand is high for such an activity, though, so you’ll need to pre-book. For anyone feeling extra adventurous, overnight stays are also an option.

At number 43 is Dan-yr-Ogof, National Showcaves Centre for Wales.

Deep below the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, this Welsh wonder is one of Britain’s most complex cave systems. Home to rock formations dating back millions of years, the caves were first discovered in 1921 by local brothers, Tommy, Edwin and Jeff Morgan.

Alongside the unusual rocks, the River Llynfi winds through the caves forming the jaw-dropping 40-foot-high (12m) underground waterfalls in the cavern known as ‘The Dome of St Paul’s’.

Fairy Glen, in Conwy is next under the spotlight at number 42.

This pretty tree-lined ravine can be found on the outskirts of the Welsh village of Betws-y-Coed. Known as Ffos Noddun in Welsh which means ‘deep ditch’, the rocky gorge was carved out by the River Conwy creating its tumbling rapids and cascades.

Hidden near a winding creek surrounded by peaceful woodland, the mythical natural wonder is thought to be the home of magical spirits.

Abereiddy’s Blue Lagoon in Pembrokeshire is also a high flyer for Wales, coming in at number 29.

Nestled on Wales’ southwest coast in Abereiddy, this is a sparkling wonder of Pembrokeshire. The Blue Lagoon is the remains of an abandoned slate quarry that was flooded by the sea after its outer wall eroded.

Named after the beautiful waters, its brilliant blue colour was caused by minerals from the submerged slate. Bordered by stunning dark sandy beaches and craggy rocks, the lagoon is a hub for water sports.

At number 24, it’s the Green Bridge of Wales, Pembrokeshire.

Prince shares: “Set within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, this spectacular sea arch punctures the Welsh coastline. Named after the green vegetation that covers its surface, the Green Bridge of Wales was formed by years of erosion, causing the solid rock to collapse and create its dramatic shape.”

Measuring roughly 80 feet (24m) high, and extending into the bay against a beautiful backdrop of coastal scenery, the bridge is an impressive landmark of the southwest coast.

One of Wales’ most majestic falls, Pistyll Rhaeadr Waterfall, Powys, stands at number 18.

Named one of the Seven Wonders of Wales, this beautiful cascade can be found nestled near the English border. Fed by the Berwyn Mountains and falling from 240 feet (73m) high, Pistyll Rhaeadr is the tallest single-drop waterfall in the UK.

With its sheer beauty and peaceful surroundings, the falls are a remarkable sight.

Taking the runner-up trophy in Wales, but number 6 overall is Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire.

Prince writes: “Often described as one of Britain’s best beaches, Barafundle Bay is known for its remote natural beauty.

“With its stretch of golden sand and crystal-clear waters, it’s often compared to the beaches of the Caribbean.”

Sheltered by high cliffs and rugged terrain with the nearest car park half a mile away, the bay’s isolated location provides gorgeous views of the unspoilt Pembrokeshire coastline.

And number one in Wales, at number 4 across the whole of the UK it’s Glyder Fawr, Gwynedd (main photo).

One of Eryri’s most famous peaks, the formidable Glyder Fawr is the tallest of the Glyderau mountain range. Measuring just over 3,284 feet (1,001m) high, it’s one of the highest mountains in Wales, characterised by the series of spiky shards that rise from its peak like the back of a giant reptile.

Those brave enough to climb its rocky summit are rewarded with epic views across Yr Wyddfa’s rugged landscape.

View the full list at LoveExploring.Com