Mabon and the Autumn Equinox: What is Actually Welsh?

Welsh Words

Many across Wales will mark the autumn equinox, or cyhydnos yr hydref, overnight – with neopagans across the world (quite controversially!) referring to the event as ‘Mabon’ since the 1970s.

Mabon ap Modron is genuinely a figure from medieval Welsh literature. Calling the autumn equinox “Mabon”, however, is a modern Pagan convention that emerged in the 1970s, not a documented ancient Welsh name for the festival. The Welsh phrase for the autumn equinox is cyhydnos yr hydref.

In Wales, the 2026 autumn equinox falls on Wednesday 23 September at 1.06am BST. Modern use of the name Mabon has a real history and meaning of its own. The useful thing is to separate the astronomical event, the medieval Welsh character and the modern celebration without dismissing any of them.

Mabon, autumn equinox, Welsh history: when is the 2026 equinox?

The Royal Observatory Greenwich gives the 2026 autumn equinox as 23 September at 12.06am GMT, which is 1.06am BST in Wales. At an equinox, the Sun illuminates the northern and southern hemispheres roughly equally because of Earth’s position in its orbit and the direction of its tilted axis.

The name comes from the idea of equal night, but day and night are not exactly twelve hours long everywhere. The way the atmosphere bends sunlight, together with how sunrise and sunset are measured, creates a small difference. “Nearly equal” is the safer description.

This is also why autumn appears to have two starting dates. Meteorologists use September, October and November as three complete months, so meteorological autumn begins on 1 September. Astronomical seasons are organised around the equinoxes and solstices. The two systems answer different practical questions, and neither changes the date of the astronomical event itself.

Who is Mabon ap Modron?

Mabon ap Modron appears in the medieval Welsh tale Culhwch ac Olwen. He is taken from his mother when only three nights old, and nobody knows whether he is alive or dead. That disappearance becomes one part of a much larger quest.

Culhwch needs help to hunt the enchanted boar Twrch Trwyth. Mabon is the only huntsman able to handle the hound needed for the pursuit, so Arthur’s companions must find him first. They ask a sequence of increasingly ancient animals until the Salmon of Llyn Llyw reveals that Mabon is imprisoned at Caerloyw, Gloucester.

The salmon carries the rescuers to the prison, Arthur’s company frees Mabon, and he later joins the boar hunt. The National Library of Wales also records him in other medieval Welsh material, including an Arthurian poem, a triad and Breuddwyd Rhonabwy, or The Dream of Rhonabwy.

This makes the character authentically Welsh and medieval. It does not make him a historical person, and it does not by itself connect him with autumn. Scholars have linked his name with the Celtic divine name Maponos, but that wider linguistic connection should not be turned into a precise seasonal cult without evidence.

When did Mabon become an equinox name?

Historian Ronald Hutton’s peer-reviewed study of modern Pagan festivals describes the Wheel of the Year as a modern framework that brings together observances with different histories. The key naming detail comes from the twentieth century, not a medieval Welsh manuscript.

Religion News Service reports Aidan Kelly’s account that he supplied names for three Pagan solar festivals in 1974. One was Mabon for the autumn equinox. Kelly said he submitted the calendar to the Pagan magazine Green Egg, and the name spread through modern Pagan publishing and practice.

That creates a clear evidence line: the Welsh character is old, while the character’s use as the name of an equinox celebration is modern. No source used for this article documents Mabon as the ancient Welsh title of an autumn equinox festival.

Modern does not mean meaningless

Traditions are made, shared and changed by people. Establishing that a name was adopted in the 1970s explains its history. It does not decide what the celebration may mean to someone today.

Why does the link feel ancient?

The association has several ingredients that can easily blur together online. Mabon is a real Welsh legendary name. The equinox is an ancient astronomical event. Harvest customs are much older than modern Paganism. The Wheel of the Year deliberately places older seasonal themes inside a coherent annual cycle.

Once those elements appear together on calendars, shop listings and social posts, repetition can make the combined story seem older than its evidence. That is why the most useful question is not “Is Mabon real?” but “Which part of this story comes from which period?”

The question also returns reliably each September. Across 2016 to 2025, the global English-language Wikipedia page for Mabon ap Modron received 37,018 of its 164,875 pageviews in September, or 22.5 per cent. September was its busiest month in every one of those ten years.

Those figures are a public-interest proxy, not Welsh search volume and not proof of anyone’s beliefs. They simply show a strong, repeated seasonal pattern around the time people encounter the festival name.

How is Mabon used today?

Many modern Pagans use Mabon as a familiar name for an autumn equinox observance. The Royal Observatory describes it as a modern Pagan ritual associated with harvest gratitude, sharing and preparation for winter. Other celebrants call the occasion the autumn equinox, Harvest Home or another name shaped by their own tradition.

There is no single Pagan view. Welsh author and folk practitioner Mhara Starling told Religion News Service that she questions the seasonal link because Mabon’s surviving Welsh story is not about the equinox. Other people retain the name while learning more about its modern origin or use the occasion to explore the Welsh character himself.

The respectful approach is to let people name their own present-day practice while being exact about historical claims. “A modern Pagan festival named after a Welsh legendary figure” is accurate. “An ancient Welsh equinox festival called Mabon” is not supported by the evidence reviewed here.

How to describe it accurately

A simple three-part description keeps the history clear:

The event: the autumn equinox is astronomical. In Welsh, it is cyhydnos yr hydref, with hydref meaning autumn.

The character: Mabon ap Modron belongs to medieval Welsh legendary literature and Arthurian tradition.

The festival name: using Mabon for a modern Pagan equinox observance dates from the 1970s.

So, what is actually Welsh? The character, his name, his medieval stories and the Welsh phrase for the equinox are Welsh.

The Mabon festival label is a later international Pagan convention built from that Welsh name.

Both histories can be discussed honestly without flattening one into the other.

View more from Welsh Words here.

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