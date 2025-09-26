Marathon effort puts Wales just 5% off becoming the world’s number one recycling nation

Data released by the campaign Be Mighty. Recycle. this week shows that the number of people in Wales recycling their food waste has risen from 80% in 2024 to 86% in 2025. To take gold in the global recycling race people In Wales just need to recycle 5 per cent more of the food that ends up in the rubbish bin.

Wales is currently second in the world recycling tables – just behind Austria. The Be Mighty. Recycle. campaign calculates that a further 7,000 tonnes of food waste diverted from residual waste to recycling would give Wales the number one spot. To put that into perspective, it would be the equivalent of every person in Wales recycling just one extra banana skin each week.

However, just like in any race, the competition is not standing still. Austria and other nations are also driving forward, but these figures highlight how small, consistent changes at home and on the go could make a decisive difference in Wales’s efforts to reach number one.

Welsh local authorities currently collect around 130,000 tonnes of food waste from Welsh households each year, which is enough to power 15,000 homes annually.

Closing in on victory

Because of Wales’s stellar recycling record, the new figures show how tantalisingly close victory is, leading the Be Mighty. Recycle campaign to focus on taking gold this year.

Angela Spiteri, Senior Campaign Manager for Wales Recycles said: “We know that a quarter of the average rubbish bin in Wales is made up of food waste and over 80% of that could have been eaten.

“Reducing this waste is one of the easiest ways we can cut our carbon footprint, save money, protect natural resources, and become the global leader.

“But there will always be items we can’t eat – like eggshells, Inedible peelings, storks and bones – and by recycling all of this food waste we have a real chance to show the world what a nation of dedicated recyclers Wales is.”

Doing good for the planet

As part of the campaign, Be Mighty. Recycle. ambassador and Vegan Chef Matt Pritchard has teamed up with the Cardiff Half Marathon to launch a series of simple meal prep hacks that make the most of the food we already have at home.

They’re designed for Cardiff Half runners to help them get race ready, but also great for anyone in training, or those just looking for a health kick the smart way – all while saving time, money and reducing waste.

Matt Pritchard said: “I’m delighted to show households across Wales how we can all take part in another big race – to get Wales to No.1 in the world for recycling. For me, it’s all about being smart with food to make life easier, save money and do good for the planet.

“I’ve created a series of recipes to help everyone, from busy families to half marathon runners, make their food go further. It’s all about keeping it simple: Prep It. Flex It. Recycle It. Prep a base dish once, flex it into different meals through the week, and recycle what can’t be eaten. My recipes like my Cardiff Half ‘Go Fasta Pasta’ show how easy, flexible and tasty this approach can be.”

The figures released today are part of a drive to get more people to reduce their food waste and recycle all food which can’t be eaten, led by Wales Recycles’ Be Mighty. Recycle. campaign and funded by the Welsh Government.

Currently 24% of people in Wales classify themselves as high food wasters, rising to 32% among adults aged 18-34. Younger adults in particular face barriers, with 60% saying they feel under time pressure when it comes to meal prep, despite many concerned about the cost of living. An average four-person households in Wales wastes an average of £84 worth of food each month.

Angela Spiteri continued: “Improving our food planning is a brilliant way to cut waste and save money – and it doesn’t need to be complicated. Even planning just three days in advance can make a difference. That’s why this campaign it is focused on keeping It simple: Prep it. Flex it. Recycle it.”

As part of the campaign, Be Mighty. Recycle ambassador Matt Pritchard will be running the Cardiff Half Marathon, while also sharing his easy, flexible recipes in the run-up to race day. His dishes show how one base mix can be prepped once and transformed into multiple meals – helping busy households, as well as runners, save time, money and food. Together, it’s another step towards getting Wales to No.1 in the world for recycling.