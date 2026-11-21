Nation Cymru staff

A medical student from Cardiff University who specialises in women’s health hopes to use the knowledge and expertise she has developed through her studies to improve Welsh language healthcare for women in Wales in the future.

Celyn Jones-Hughes, who is originally from the Conwy Valley, is one of the learners who has benefited from the support of the Coleg Cymraeg to develop her skills and expertise through the medium of Welsh. She is studying Medicine through the medium of Welsh at Cardiff University, and has spent the last year developing expertise in Women’s Health.

Celyn asserts that women’s health is an area that has historically been under-researched and misunderstood.

Celyn said: “Women experience unique biological processes such as menstruation, pregnancy and menopause, but for years these physiologies have not received enough attention.

“More work is needed to improve our understanding of women’s health to ensure that we provide the best possible care for over half the population.”

Celyn gained her place at Cardiff’s School of Medicine through the support of the Coleg’s Tomorrow’s Doctors scheme, which supports students to successfully apply to medical schools in Wales and encourages them to pursue their studies through the medium of Welsh.

During her studies, Celyn has made the most of every opportunity to develop her expertise and raise awareness of women’s health through the medium of Welsh, and in 2024 she won a Coleg award for her outstanding contribution to the field.

She received a grant from the Coleg to develop a podcast, ‘Paid Ymddiheuro/Unapologetic’ with her fellow student, Elin Bartlett, which openly discusses women’s health. Celyn said:

“Discussing women’s health conditions can be taboo, and that is even more evident in Welsh. I heard recently about a mother who shared her experience of menopause with her children for the first time as a result of listening to the podcast. We shouldn’t assume that all Welsh speakers turn to English platforms for information, and why should they?”

Celyn is passionate about the Welsh language, but it was not her home language when she was growing up. Her parents were determined that she should receive a Welsh-medium education so that she would have the opportunities not given to them.

Celyn said: “The Welsh language and the Coleg Cymraeg have opened so many doors for me – from having the opportunity to study Medicine at university through the medium of Welsh, being an ambassador for the Welsh language, to launching a podcast.

“The greatest thanks go to the Coleg’s Tomorrow’s Doctors scheme, because gaining a place at a Medical School is very competitive, but the scheme opened the doors for me to start my journey to become a doctor and to develop expertise in a field that I’m very passionate about.”

At the moment, Celyn is completing her Medicine course at Cardiff University and is looking forward to using her new skills and knowledge.

Celyn added: “Having the opportunity to develop knowledge and expertise in this field has reinforced my desire to build a career in Wales.

“Ultimately, I would like to use that expertise to support and treat patients through the medium of Welsh, helping to ensure that women can obtain high-quality information and healthcare in their chosen language.

“I hope I can play my part in improving understanding of women’s health and contribute to developing health services that meet the needs of the people of Wales.”

On Tuesday 17 November, the Coleg launched its new Strategic Plan for 2027 to 2032.

The Plan outlines the Coleg’s vision and priorities: to develop and expand Welsh-medium provision; to contribute to ensuring the necessary tertiary education workforce; and to encourage and support more learners, like Celyn, to undertake Welsh-medium provision. The Plan can be read on the Coleg’s website.

Rebecca Williams, Director of Tertiary Education at the Coleg Cymraeg said: “Celyn’s story shows how Welsh-medium education and opportunities can help learners develop expertise in areas that are vital for Wales.

“As we implement our new Strategic Plan, we want to see more learners having the opportunity to develop their skills, knowledge and expertise through the medium of Welsh, contributing to future workforces and services in Wales.”

The Coleg Cymraeg creates and promotes training and study opportunities in the Welsh language by working with further education colleges, schools, universities, apprenticeship providers and employers.

The Coleg’s aim is to build a Welsh language and bilingual education and training system that is open to everyone and to develop a bilingual workforce, including the education workforce itself.

Find out more at www.colegcymraeg.ac.uk / @ColegCymraeg on socials