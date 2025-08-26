Meet the stars of The Guest the new psychological thriller filmed in Wales

The Guest is the much-anticipated propulsive thriller coming to BBC next week.

It centres on the intense, toxic relationship between cleaner, Ria, and her mysterious employer, Fran.

As the two women’s lives become intertwined by shared secrets, an obsessive co-dependence emerges that ultimately threatens to become dangerous and manipulative – a psychological game of cat-and-mouse.

The Guest premieres on Monday 1 September, with all episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am and episodes airing each Monday on BBC One and BBC One Wales at 9pm

Here the stars of the show tell us what we can expect from this eagerly-awaited new drama.

Eve Myles (Fran Sharp)

What first drew you to Fran Sharp?

Fran is about opulence, wealth and confidence, she lives a life like none of us would ever see and there’s a mystery behind this woman. She’s someone that I’ve very rarely got to play before, and it’s been great fun tapping into Fran Sharp’s character. When you meet her at the beginning and then start to scratch the surface, she becomes a very different person.

Where do we find Fran at the start of the series?

Fran is a very successful, independent businesswoman shopping in an up-market grocery shop, where she first bumps into Ria. From that moment on, both Fran and Ria’s lives start to intertwine and spiral in a direction neither of them expects.

Tell us about Fran and Ria’s relationship.

They begin with a very unusual relationship in which Fran has everything that Ria needs and wants. But as the story progresses, we see this power struggle between the two, and the relationship constantly flips all the way through. Ria is given an opportunity; Fran takes the opportunity. That’s what their relationship is all about, it is about what each does when given an opportunity and whether they are going to make the most of it or blow it.

How important are the themes of class and wealth disparity when it comes to the audience understanding Fran’s motives in the series?

The Guest explores class, but what I love is that it does so in a celebratory way. We have the working-class roots of Ria who is full of grit as well as the upper-class millionaires like Fran. Both worlds are shown with richness and respect. It’s rare to see Wales portrayed like this – opulent, ambitious, creative. There’s always been wealth in Wales, and this series puts that on screen. What’s more interesting, though, is how it bridges class divides. These two women from different backgrounds end up colliding — and that’s where the drama explodes, like a pin pulled from a grenade.

But really, underneath it all, the show is about opportunity. Wales is full of talented people. Fran and Ria are both handed chances, doors open. The question is what will they do with them? That’s the heart of the story.

What does Maybury Court tell us about Fran and how she lives?

Maybury Court is a beautiful home, the land around it is stunning, and it’s filled with all types of animals, there’s peacocks and donkeys and cockerels. It’s an oasis of otherworldliness which lends itself to the otherworldliness of The Guest.

Tell us about Helen and Fran’s relationship and what Fran thinks of her sister.

Their relationship is complex and quite unique. Helen is very maternal; she’s embraced motherhood, home life, and a bit of luxury. Fran is the complete opposite, she’s driven, ambitious, an adrenaline junkie, she doesn’t have the tools to deal with children, and it’s probably the only time we see her feel truly insecure.

Fran took on a protective, almost parental role with Helen early on. She’s the tough one, who chased success, but she lost out on motherhood because of it. Helen seems to have everything Fran never could, so there’s an underlying envy from Fran.

Gabrielle Creevy (Ria Powell)

Describe The Guest

The Guest is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about two women who share a very toxic relationship. It’s full of surprises, with plenty of twists and jump scares that make it a lot of fun.

Who is Ria, and where do we find her at the start of the series?

Ria is a cleaner who’s struggling with financial issues. She has a deep desire to explore and experience new things, but her financial situation holds her back. She’s hardworking and a lovely person, but despite her ambitions, she’s unable to achieve them due to her circumstances.

Can you describe the relationship between Ria and Fran?

When we first meet Ria, she’s in a very vulnerable situation, trying to find a way to improve her life. Meeting Fran feels like the golden ticket for her – everything seems bright, like the sun is shining down on her, but as the story unfolds, things take a darker turn.

Can you describe the relationship between Ria and her partner Lee?

Their relationship is really complicated. They have been together so long that their dynamic has become more like friends than lovers. Lee clearly loves Ria more than she loves him, but she finds comfort in Lee, as he’s the only person she knows she can rely on, there’s a certain safety in their bond, but the romantic connection is long gone.

What was it like filming scenes at Maybury Court?

When you first see those gates open, it feels almost magical, like stepping into a fairy tale or a grand castle. It’s that feeling of wonder you get when you’re younger, imagining what it would be like to live in a place like that. That is exactly how Ria feels when she first sees it, it’s like her chance at a new life. The location is stunning; the grounds are vast, and the landscape of Wales looks beautiful. It really adds a layer of charm and mystery to the story.

What was it like filming with Eve Myles?

Eve is amazing. She’s fantastic at lifting everyone’s spirits and being a great team player. Acting alongside her has been such a privilege. I’ve always wanted to work with her, so it’s been a real highlight for me. I’m fairly new to the industry, and watching her work has taught me so much. Every take she does is different, and she brings a unique energy to her character. Her experience really shines through, and it’s been an invaluable learning experience for me.

What will appeal to audiences about The Guest?

It’s a thrilling, well-crafted show with plenty of unexpected moments and jumpy twists. The cast is incredible, and the plot keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’s a gripping thriller that keeps you guessing.\

Siôn Daniel Young (Lee Mace)

Can you tell us about Lee? Where do we find him at the start of the series?

When we first meet Lee, he’s in bed being lazy, which is a pattern. A frustrating one particularly for his girlfriend Ria. His laziness leads to a lot of the issues that he has to deal with within the series.

Can you tell us about Lee’s relationship with Ria?

Lee and Ria have been together since childhood, and he hasn’t matured or grown up for various reasons. Ria has been the driving force in their relationship, she’s outgrowing him, and he can see that. He’s desperately trying to hold on to her. I find it really sad because he hasn’t learnt how to operate in an adult relationship, and he’ll lose Ria if he doesn’t change. He’s always been dependent on her, not only socially but financially too, and the fact they’re struggling so much puts such a strain on Ria. I don’t think he’s emotionally mature enough to acknowledge that and be willing to do something about it.

How does Lee deal with Ria getting closer to Fran?

Initially, he is excited for Ria and about the financial benefits of her working for Fran, she’ll be getting paid more to do Fran’s cleaning so, Lee jumps on board with that and thinks ‘this is great’. He’s a bit blasé about the things that start to concern Ria because he’s thinking ‘oh great, we have a bit more money coming in, I don’t need to do anything’. But when things really hit the fan, he’s not in tune enough with Ria to see the toll it’s taking on her. So, when he eventually realises that his dynamic has changed with Ria and the only new addition to their world is this woman, Lee starts pointing the finger at Fran rather than looking at himself.

What will excite audiences about The Guest?

I think audiences are going to really like the fact that you’re never quite sure what’s coming next. It is twisty and complicated, and you’re never quite sure about how you feel with the character relationships. When I was reading the scripts, I could never predict what was going to come, and that’s always exciting for an audience. I also think we have two of the best actresses that we’ve got in Wales leading this show which is really exciting – Eve and Gabi are both so watchable.

Emun Elliott (Richard Abbott)

Where do we find Richard at the start of the series?

Richard is very much a family man, and, on the surface, he seems like he has this perfect life. He’s happily married to his wife, Eleri, they have three children and a lovely house. He loves his family very much; he’s 100% devoted to them and he works hard in his career to support them but that hard-working nature might be being taken advantage of by Fran.

Tell us about Fran and Richard’s working relationship.

Richard has worked with Fran and her husband, Simon for a long time. Simon heads up the business and Richard is responsible for the logistics. Richard and Fran are very close personally and work together well in a business sense but because of Richard’s commitment to his family, sometimes it can feel like Fran asks a bit too much of him. Richard almost feels a push and pull between his loyalty to Fran and his loyalty to his family.

Can you tell us about Richard’s relationship with his father, Derek?

Richard loves his father Derek dearly, and he’s committed to looking after him. His father’s getting on a little bit and doesn’t quite have the faculties that he used to rely upon, so part of Rich’s life is getting his father up in the morning and taking him to work as Fran’s handyman and gardener. Richard thinks that his father having this job helps motivate Derek every day since his wife left. When Richard’s mother left, Derek seemed to spiral into despair then he is diagnosed with dementia, so Richard resents that this happened to his dad, and therefore that bolsters his commitment and love for him.

What did you first think when you read Matthew Barry’s script?

I was immediately struck by the fact that there were two strong female leads which is a fantastic thing and we should be seeing more of that on TV. But what stood out to me was the disparity between Fran and Ria’s worlds, Fran comes from the wealthy elite and Ria is down on her luck, it’s fascinating to see these two worlds collide. Usually, I’m pretty good at predicting where a story might go, but with this one, I couldn’t. It was full of surprises that I don’t think anyone will see coming. What starts as a quite light, sometimes comical story becomes twisted and dark as the drama takes hold.

What were some of your favourite experiences during the filming of The Guest?

Life on set was glorious, and despite the dark themes in the story, we had a lot of good times making it and a lot of laughs. There was a lightness on set working with Ashley, Eve and Gabrielle. It was important for us to feel that trust and support and hilarity between takes. I also get excited working on great writing. So, most of the time when I wasn’t on set, I would hole myself up in my hotel room preparing for the next day.

What was it like filming in Wales? What do you think the locations add to the drama?

Wales is fantastic, Cardiff is this brilliant urban city, but you step outside of it, and it’s a whole other world. We shot on Rhossili Bay, which is one of the most stunning locations I’ve ever seen. I think this series will have a sense of scale. Ashley Way, our director focused on not just the intricacies of the drama but also used the landscape and the city of Cardiff itself as another character in the plot. Aside from the landscape and the locations in Wales, the people were fantastic. I never worked in Wales before, but there was a real warmth that I felt immediately from both the cast and the crew.

Can you tell us what audiences can look forward to in the series?

The Guest has fantastic storytelling, that’s full of surprises. Amazing actors, across the board, it’s a fantastic display of Welsh talent, plus audiences will see Wales like it hasn’t been seen on television before.

Julian Lewis Jones (Simon Sharp)

Can you describe The Guest, what is it about?

The Guest is essentially a complex drama, it tackles issues like class, wealth, jealousy, people wanting to aspire to be somebody else, people trying to be other people, and not being true to themselves. It’s gritty, it’s a very well-rounded drama.

Can you describe the relationship between Simon and Fran?

They’re a very aspirational couple. They’ve worked very hard, and the house we’re filming in is magnificent. They support each other, but it’s years of hard work and dedication. They want to work hard to maintain that status.

How do the themes of class and wealth disparity play into the series?

What’s really refreshing about this drama and something I don’t think we’ve seen much of in Welsh-set series is the exploration of class divisions and wealth. There are wealthy people in Wales, but that side of society isn’t often portrayed on screen. So, it’s great to see that contrast brought to life in a very real and grounded way.

Can you describe the relationship between Fran and Ria, and why it’s important to the story?

I think right from the off, Fran sees her younger self in Ria and wants to help her in life. She sees Ria is down on her luck, Fran has worked hard and has been given opportunities that she wants to pass on. I think that’s the crux of the story. Fran really does care about Ria and wants to help her progress in life.

What can audiences look forward to seeing in The Guest?

Good drama, rounded characters, and there’s humour in the series. It’s something that grips you and each episode has a cliffhanger, which we all love!

What has it been like filming in Wales?

There’s such a strong wave of drama being produced right in Wales, which is exciting and what makes this even more special is that it’s not just something filmed in Wales, it’s set in Wales. It’s a Welsh story about Welsh people, and it’s showcasing a different Welsh identity that we don’t always see. I live about an hour and 20 minutes away, so filming locally has been a real bonus.

Tell us about filming in Maybury Court?

The location for Simon and Fran’s house is just jaw-dropping. When you drive through the gate for the first time, you just think, wow – these people have made it. The house is stunning, it’s genuinely one of the most beautiful locations I’ve worked in.

