Melys, Skindred and Doctor Who announce Record Store Day releases

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 270 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture and share exclusive vinyl releases – and fans of Welsh music and Doctor Who are in for a treat this year.

Record Store Day first started in 2007 when a gathering of record shop owners came together in the US to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores.

The first official event took place on April 19 2008, and today it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what’s become the biggest new music event of the past decade.

The event is a day for the people who make up the world of the record shop – the staff, the customers, the artists, the labels – to come together and honour the special role they place in their local communities.

A wealth of Welsh stores will take part this year, and across the UK, over 270 shops have confirmed their participation.

Limited editions

This year’s list of collectible and limited-edition records from some of the biggest and most exciting names in music has finally been release, and hundreds of artists have come together to celebrate the UK’s independent record shops, including the likes of Sam Fender, Oasis, Taylor Swift, Charli Xcx, Goat & Graveyard, The Jesus & Mary Chain and many more

Not only that, but music fans can expect a variety of special releases spanning rock, pop, soul, jazz, hip-hop, reggae, classical, and folk – plus three Harry Potter soundtracks. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at their local record store this April.

Former Record Store Day ambassador Noel Gallagher, who is readying himself for Oasis’s highly anticipated return to Cardiff has long championed the importance of record shops, saying: “Record shops were really important when I was growing up. It’s something that’s in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country.”

Welsh releases

First up for some Welsh representation this year are Newport ‘metal-alchemists’, Skindred.

The legendary band are never ones to shy away from mixing their sound up and Union Black, the bands fourth album, was no exception.

Drawing influences from the likes of metal, rock, reggae, dubstep, dancehall and more, whether it’s the urgency of ‘Warning’ featuring Jacoby Maddix (Papa Roach) , the riff heavy punch of ‘Doom Riff or the eclectic twists and turns of ‘Cut Dem’ , the band duck and weave gleefully across the sonic landscape ultimately creating an interesting, diverse genre-bending rock record worth revisiting over a decade later.

Now for Record Store Day 2025, this record will be available on vinyl for the first time ever since its initial release in 2011.

Another Welsh band preparing an exclusive Record Store Day Release are Welsh indie legends, Melys.

Returning with their highly anticipated first album of new material in 20 years, for Record Store Day they plan an exclusive orange vinyl version of their highly anticipated return to the music scene.

In typical Melys style, ‘Second Wind’ features songs of both darkness and light. From the uncomfortable subject matter of domestic abuse (Bruises) poison relationships (Love yourself) to the more uplifting Llawenydd (Joy) and recent single ‘Santa Cruz’, inspired by a sunny Californian road trip.

‘5 Star t*ts’ (With guest guitar from Pendulum’s Peredur Ap Gwynedd) refers to sexism taken from singer Andrea’s personal experience when during a single review in the noughties music press, members of a very well known band said they would give the single an extra star if she had big tits. To add insult to injury, that music paper then printed the quotes on its front page.

Recorded in their own homes in both Wales and Scotland, Second Wind has been both a learning experience and labour of love for the band.

Mixed by legendary Welsh producer Gorwel Owen (Super Furry Animals, Gorkys Zygotic Mwnci, Datbygu, Gwenno etc) the band kept their friends near.

Hailing from the small village of Betws-y-Coed in Eryri, Wales, this bi-lingual singing band were huge favourites of the late Radio One DJ John Peel who the band recorded 11 sessions and outside broadcasts for.

Their 2024 BBC sessions release, which featured sleeve notes from BBC Radio DJ Huw Stephens, gained a new audience for the band and with a UK spring tour and summer European festivals scheduled for 2025, it looks like being a very busy year.

Doctor Who

Not so much a Welsh release, but a firm favourite for many Welsh fans and strong links forged over many years, this year will see a very special Doctor Who vinyl release.

Demon Records present, exclusively for Record Store Day 2025, one of the most celebrated Doctor Who stories ever, now for the first time on double vinyl.

A impeccably designed future-retro monochrome outer cover, featuring silver foil detail on the Cyberman, houses two illustrated inner sleeves with Radio Times-style billings for each episode. The 12” discs – one white, one silver – are on 140g vinyl.

This narrated BBC soundtrack adventure, first broadcast in 1966, features the debut appearance of the deadly Cybermen and the first ever regeneration of the Doctor, played by William Hartnell. Doctor

Who lore would never be the same again.

While there’s only one Record Store Day a year, organisers work hard throughout the year to shine a light on all the amazing people in record shops and the special and exclusive releases artists and labels create to support them.

Record Store Day 2025 will take place on Saturday 12 April.

Find more releases on the Record Store Day website, and be sure to pick up a copy of your favourites in person on the day.

