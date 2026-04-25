‘Miss Fishguard 1954’ recalls dancing with Moby Dick star as festival marks film’s legacy

The one-time ‘Miss Fishguard 1954’ who danced with a leading member of the cast of Moby Dick at Fishguard Town Hall has expressed her delight that the film’s legacy is still being celebrated 70 years on.

Now aged 91 and living in Gloucestershire, Elizabeth Hoonanian, formerly Elizabeth Sambrook, has been reflecting on an unexpected brush with Hollywood during the filming of John Huston’s classic.

“I’d been teacher-training in London when I went back to my home village of Trefin for a holiday and didn’t know anything about Moby Dick,” she recalls.

“I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into!”

The then 20-year-old had been persuaded to attend a dance at Fishguard Town Hall in October 1954, where members of the film’s cast and crew were present.

“The hall was very, very crowded and everybody there seemed to know what was happening except us,” she says.

“Then my cousin from north Wales – who I still haven’t forgiven to this day – pushed me into this melee of young ladies, despite all my efforts to get away.

“I always hated beauty contests, but before I knew what was happening I was announced the winner.

“There was all this talk of the star of the film, Gregory Peck – Captain Ahab himself – appearing to present me with my prize, although that never actually happened.”

What did happen, however, was a dance with British actor Leo Genn, who played Starbuck in the film, followed by a meeting with Hollywood star Gregory Peck at the Fishguard Bay Hotel.

“Gregory Peck was absolutely charming – very tall and very wide with an absolutely beautiful voice,” she remembers. “I was introduced to him, we chatted for a bit, and that was pretty much that.

“According to one newspaper I was ‘The girl who had a dinner date with Gregory Peck’. Yet I did no such thing. The whole article was made up!

“I find it amazing that the filming of Moby Dick is still remembered after all these years.

“It certainly put Fishguard on the map at the time and I’m sure the Ar Ymyl y Tir/On Land’s Edge Festival will introduce Moby Dick to a new generation.”

Fishguard and neighbouring Goodwick will host a series of events in September to mark the 70th anniversary of the film’s release, as part of the Ar Ymyl y Tir/On Land’s Edge Festival.

The project has received £44,300 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and will explore both the area’s cinematic past and its wider maritime heritage.

The 1956 film, directed by John Huston and adapted with Ray Bradbury from Herman Melville’s novel, starred Gregory Peck alongside Richard Basehart, Leo Genn and Orson Welles.

Filming began in west Wales at Fishguard and nearby Ceibwr Bay at Huston’s request, with local residents appearing as extras. Further scenes were later shot in Portugal and the Canary Islands.

Festival organisers say the programme will include a lantern parade led by a large model whale, talks on whaling history, and a virtual reality installation projecting a whale into the bay.

A screening of the film at Theatr Gwaun is also planned, alongside exhibitions exploring local wildlife and history, including references to a humpback whale seen in the bay in 2024.

The project will also gather memories from residents who recall the filming, including stories of encounters with visiting actors and a model whale reportedly lost at sea.

Changing attitudes

Cliff Benson, of Sea Trust Wales, said the festival would also reflect changing attitudes towards marine life.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to take part… and highlight the need to protect our whales, dolphins and porpoises, rather than hunt them.

“Part of our contribution will explore how cultural attitudes… have largely changed in favour of conserving whales.”

Further details of the festival programme will be announced in the coming months.