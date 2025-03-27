More people than ever are learning Welsh

Over 18,000 individuals are learning Welsh, according to the latest official data published by the National Centre for Learning Welsh today (27 March 2025) – the highest number of learners since the Centre took responsibility for the Learn Welsh sector in 2016.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, 18,330 people completed the Centre’s courses – an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, and an increase of 45% compared to the first official data published by the Centre for the 2017-2018 academic year, 12,700.

The increase in learners reflects developments within the sector. As well as the face-to-face and virtual courses held in communities, new, pioneering schemes for different audiences, including the Health and Care sector, and young people, are now available.

Growth

There has been significant growth in the Health and Care sector, with a Learn Welsh tutor based in every health board, specific schemes for specialties such as Palliative and End of Life Care and Psychiatry, short self-study courses and Confidence Building courses.

The data for 2023-2024 shows more young people aged 16-25 are learning Welsh. A total of 2,635 young learners completed the Centre’s courses during 2023-2024, an increase of 21% compared to the previous year, and an increase of 274% compared to the first year of publication of age in 2018-2019.

The vast majority of all learners (84%) are within the working age group, 16-64.

The majority of learners (76%) follow tutor-led courses, whether face-to-face or in virtual classrooms, and there is an increase in the number of learners following courses at Intermediate and Advanced levels, as well as courses for beginners.

Enthusiasm

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Welsh Language, said: “The enthusiasm of the Learn Welsh sector and the increase in the number of people learning the language is an inspiration, and a source of pride for us all.

“The National Centre for Learning Welsh has been a strategic partner to the Welsh Government since it was established, and inspections by Estyn have recognised the Centre’s expertise in the field of language learning and acquisition.”

He continued: “The Centre has led on major changes within the sector, introducing a curriculum aligned with the European framework, the CEFR, and planning and extending its activities in order to welcome new audiences to the Welsh language.

“Cymraeg belongs to us all, and the Centre makes an all-important contribution in terms of normalising the use of the language and supporting the ambition to increase the numbers who can speak, use and enjoy the Welsh language.”

Pride

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “Everyone in the Learn Welsh sector can take pride in these latest figures, which tell a story of growth and success, and I’d like to congratulate all our learners, tutors and the extended workforce.

“I’d also like to thank the Welsh Government for its support of the Centre as we’ve extended our services, building new partnerships which have led to flexible learning programmes for specific audiences. These exciting developments have enabled the Centre to welcome more people to the Welsh language.”

Dona added: “The Centre’s language learning and acquisition expertise is key to our learning activities. The national Learn Welsh curriculum, developed by the Centre, gives one clear, single learning pathway to becoming a Welsh speaker. All our courses are based on the curriculum, and the latest data reflects the success of this learning model.

“The Government’s plans to introduce a Welsh Language and Education Bill will create new opportunities for the Centre to share its expertise with other areas, and contribute to the prosperity of the Welsh language. This work has already started, with the Centre’s services for young people, and the wide range of provision for the education workforce, which we will report on in the next academic year.

“More people are learning Welsh, more are learning at higher levels, and new work streams are leading to growth. Our aim is to continue to work creatively to offer a wide choice of opportunities to learn Welsh.”

The centre’s Learn Welsh experts have developed a national curriculum which is aligned to the ‘CEFR’ (European Framework of Reference for Languages) with courses available at different levels, from beginners to confidence building.

