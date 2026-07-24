Much-loved pub and restaurant reopens with prestigious chef

Nation Cymru staff

A restaurant in one of Wales’ most charming towns along the River Usk is set to re-open its doors under new management this weekend, with food from one of the nation’s most prestigious chefs offering an ‘intimate chef-led experience’ complementing its hand-stretched pizzas and cold pints.

The Vine Tree is a cosy village pub in Llangattock on the edge of Crickhowell which is famed for its good food, good beer, and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

Through the day, they plan to serve coffee and brunch. As evening rolls in, the pub shifts gear with hand‑stretched pizzas & cold pints. They write: “Whatever the occasion at The Vine Tree we keep things simple: quality ingredients, friendly service, and a place you’ll feel welcomed”.

In a post shared to Facebook earlier this week, the new owners shared: “We’re delighted to announce that The Vine Tree will officially open it’s doors this Friday.

“Join us from 5pm to be one of our very first guests – with plenty of pizza, drinks and snacks to be enjoyed in the sunshine.

“Saturday night we’ll be celebrating our official launch party. Enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine on arrival as we raise a toast to this exciting new chapter.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way.”

The new owners have drawn praise on Facebook after calling out for anyone local who may have had a voucher when the establishment was under previous management, offering to honour all previously issued vouchers.

Blodeuo

Also launching at the Vine Tree is a new intimate, chef‑led tasting menu experience with one single sitting, where guests share the experience together.

Named ‘blodeuo’ – meaning to flower or bloom – every service is guided personally by Curtis Winstone, creating a focused, connected atmosphere where the food takes centre stage.

They ask guests to arrive promptly for their booking so the menu can begin as intended and each course can be served at its best.

According to the Vine Tree’s website, Welsh born, Curtis began his career at the prestigious Lucknam Park Hotel under Hywel Jones, spending two formative years immersed in classical technique and Michelin‑level discipline. From there, he travelled across the UK to sharpen his craft, working in ambitious kitchens including Crockers Henley and 8 by Andrew Sheridan.

They write: “Seeking a deeper challenge, he moved to London and joined Da Terra in Bethnal Green, spending two years in one of the capital’s most progressive two Michelin starred kitchens. The experience refined his approach to flavour, detail, and storytelling on the plate.

“He later joined Restaurant SOW in Herefordshire, a farm‑to‑table restaurant where he spent a year as Head Chef cooking directly from the land – an experience that reshaped his connection to produce, seasonality and identity.

“Now, after years of travelling and learning, Curtis has returned home to Wales to open his first solo restaurant – a blend of everything he’s honed, rooted in Welsh identity and determined by the seasons.

The Vine Tree is located at Legar Road, Llangattock, Crickhowell and opens today, Friday 24 July 2026.

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