Muddy Stilettos name Wales’ ‘best places to live’ in 2027

Nation Cymru staff

One of the nation’s most coveted awards has revealed ‘Wales’ ‘best places to live’ – with 8 locations from north to south, east to west, making the cut.

From picture-perfect villages to buzzy market towns and city hotspots, Muddy Stilettos’ Best Places to Live 2027 guide reveals the UK’s most desirable places to call home, where readers can expect the inside track on brilliant schools, gorgeous Indie shops, foodie finds and local secrets.

Turning their attention to Wales, Muddy Stilettos write: “Compact but mighty, Wales dazzles with beaches, mountains, creative spirit, and a proudly independent streak that runs through everything from its music to its menus.

“Expect big views, bold ideas, and a life that’s rich in character – and cake. Part of our Top 260 Best Places to Live series.”

Eight locations in Wales made the coveted list, with no overall winner. In alphabetical order, therefore, the list has been revealed as Abergavenny, Betws-y-Coed, Cardigan, Cowbridge, Hay-on-Wye, Narberth, Newport, Pembrokeshire and Pontcanna, Cardiff.

In a run-down of each location, Muddy Stilettos explain why the location was chosen, before focusing on various factors including where to shop, eat, health & wellbeing as well as nearby attractions, community, culture and house prices, nurseries, schools, best-kept-secrets and transport links for commuters.

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Describing Abergavenny as ‘a friendly, historic market town, surrounded by the spectacular Bannau Brycheniog, Abergavenny offers a magical combination of community culture, outdoor pursuits and indoor pleasures’, they share: “Within an hour of Cardiff, Abergavenny’s luscious green spaces, medieval architecture and a great community spirit keep this town alive.

“Abergavenny is home to a busy market, a castle and museum, vineyards, mountains winking at you for a hefty hike, a theatre, award-winning restaurants, and so much more.

“Excellent for foodies, many of the local activities centre around eating and drinking – no complaints here.

“It is a friendly place too – local people love to share where you’ll find the best pint, and have a profound love for being Welsh.”

As for nearby attractions, they share: “You’re spoilt for choice here. A real selling point for the market town is its history, which can be traced back to the Romans, who built timber forts between 43AD and 55AD. Abergavenny Museum & Castle showcases artefacts from the town and local historical documents. Attached to the castle is a museum, which was built in the late 50s atop a Norman motte.

“The public park of Linda Vista Gardens is popular with horticulture enthusiasts and dog walkers alike, and those who prefer chaos over calm may head to Sugar Loaf Vineyards, a small vineyard based on the Sugar Loaf Mountain that offers tours and wine tasting.”

Betws-y-Coed, Eryri

Muddy Stilettos describe Betws-y-coed as ‘a chocolate box village surrounded by the wild beauty of Eryri’, adding that ‘Betws-y-Coed is the perfect mix of mountain walks and waterfalls with independent shops, cosy pubs and a warm community spirit’.

As for why it’s in their run-down, they share: “Betws-y-Coed has a special kind of charm that’s hard to beat. Amongst the forests, rivers and mountains of Eryri, this picturesque village offers the chance to make the great outdoors part of everyday life, with beautiful walks, waterfalls and trails right on the doorstep.

“But there’s more to Betws-y-Coed than its scenery. Independent shops, cosy pubs, good places to eat and a strong year-round community give the village plenty of character, while its Welsh heritage and long standing connection with artists add to its sense of place. For those who want a slower pace of life without giving up access to the wider region, it’s a particularly appealing corner of North Wales.”

Nearby attractions of note for the run-down were an easy find. They share: “Betws-y-Coed is famous as the gateway to Eryri (Snowdonia), and the nine mountain ranges that make up the glorious 823 mile landscape of lakes, rivers, valleys, forests and ravines of this area of outstanding natural beauty. Here you can horse ride, go wild swimming, camp, hike and explore a new view every day.

“The closest park to the village is Gwydir Forest Park , with 14 trails winding through ancient woodland, waterfalls and mountain lakes (eyes peeled for the 5,000-year-old Neolithic burial chamber en route), as well as reminders of the area’s mining past. Just two miles outside the village you’ll also find Swallow Falls (so called because of the swifts and swallows that make it home during the summer) is the highest continuous waterfall in Wales.

“For something a little more energetic, Zip World has everything from treetop adventures for younger children to ziplines, the Fforest Coaster and a 100ft Plummet Tower for those who like their days out with a side of terror.”

Cardigan, Ceredigion

Cardigan was another easy choice for Muddy Stilettos. Thanks to the beautiful beaches on its doorstep and a great sense of community, the historic market town of Cardigan is one of their faves.

They write: “If you’re searching for historic, beautiful and friendly Wales, Cardigan, on the River Teifi estuary, may be the town for you. It is a great place for families, and you’ll spend happy days exploring its quirky shops and cracking places to eat and drink. The coastal path runs through the town, making it a haven for walkers, and there are seafaring activities to enjoy – while you’re out there you may just spot a bottlenose dolphin. With beautiful beaches on your doorstep, and surrounded by nature, you may have guessed we’re a bit crazy about Cardigan.

“As the gateway into Ceredigion from the south-west, Cardigan has witnessed much of Wales’ history. Cardigan castle was built by the Normans, and ownership chopped and changed 16 times in 150 years of battle. A stone castle was built by Lord Rhys ap Guffydd in 1171, and these fortified walls are still visible today. In celebration of the castle’s completion, Lord Rhys hosted a Welsh celebration of the arts – the first recorded Eisteddfod.”

And for nearby attractions, they were again more than spoiled: “Much of what’s on offer in Cardigan revolves around the great outdoors, and top of the list is the stunning Cardigan Castle (if you don’t have room for friends to stay, there are bookable rooms in the stables, a gardener’s cottage or within the main building itself). Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park, on headland looking out to Cardigan Island (200m offshore) is a dead cert for young kids wanting to meet animals, with a playground and café also on site. The are bay tours from April to September where you’re almost guaranteed to see dolphins and seals.”

Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan

Sitting bang in the sweet spot between Cardiff, the coast and beautiful countryside, community-minded Cowbridge is popular with young families and no wonder, according to Muddy Stilettos.

They share: “An affluent market town half an hour from Cardiff, Cowbridge sits in the perfect spot between city, coast and countryside. Life moves at a gentler pace, with a traditional high street lined with independent boutiques, family run businesses and everything from penny sweet shops to jewellers selling Welsh gold. Particularly popular with young families, Cowbridge offers a strong sense of community and a way of life that’s increasingly hard to find.

“Known as Y Bont-Faen in Welsh, the town is surrounded by rolling countryside, scenic walking routes and historic landmarks, while nearby farm shops and pick-your-own farms make the most of its rural setting.”

As for nearby attractions, they write: “Families are spoilt for choice, with National Trust’s Dyffryn Gardens offering stunning Edwardian gardens, woodland walks and family friendly events throughout the year. Hensol Castle is just 15 minutes away (with a handy craft spirit distillery and gin school tucked away in the cellar), whilst Old Beaupre Castle is just a couple of miles from town, a beautiful medieval manor house with Tudor additions dating back to the 14th century.”

Hay-on-Wye, Powys

Hay-on-Wye was another obvious choice for the judges. The home of the famous book festival is a hotbed of creativity, with a strong community and the Bannau Brycheinig on your doorstep.

Muddy Stilettos share: “Hay-on-Wye has a special kind of charm that’s hard to put into words. A picturesque market town tucked away on the Welsh-English border, it’s a place where life moves at a gentler pace, with bookshops lining the streets, independent businesses around every corner and a community that takes pride in its creative spirit.

“Hay’s literary reputation reaches far beyond Wales, with the annual Hay Festival bringing together some of the world’s best-known writers, thinkers and artists. Aside from its literary talents, the town is surrounded by some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, with the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park right on its doorstep.”

The article continues: “Hay-on-Wye is a dream destination for book lovers, with its reputation and the world’s largest secondhand and antiquarian book centre at Richard Booth’s Bookshop bringing visitors from far and wide. Across the town there are a stunning 26 bookshops to explore, with everything from rare finds and poetry to children’s books and specialist collections. The famous Honesty Bookshop at Hay Castle is a must, with open air shelves lining the castle walls and an honesty box system that makes browsing for a bargain part of the experience.”

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Muddy Stilettos describe Narberth as a thriving and friendly little town, surrounded by glorious countryside, with a fantastic assortment of locally owned cafés, boutiques, galleries and pubs.

They write: “Surrounded by rolling countryside and only 20 minutes from Tenby’s golden beaches, Narberth is a peachy base for living in West Wales. Think woodland walks, sandy coves, and meadows criss-crossed with quiet footpaths, plus a buzzy little town centre with brightly coloured houses that punches well above its weight. The high street brims with indie boutiques, art galleries and antiques shops, and the calendar is packed with community festivals and events.

“History buffs get their fix too: Narberth was once a Norman stronghold on the Landsker Line, separating English and Welsh-speaking Wales. The ruined castle still dominates the town, complete with myths linking it to the Mabinogion – Wales’ most famous collection of legends. With Pembrokeshire Coast National Park on the doorstep, Cardiff a few hours away, and the whole of West Wales unfurling around you, Narberth is a small town with seriously big appeal.”

Narberth is also ideally located for seeing the wonders of the rest of Pembrokeshire. Muddy Stilettos share: “The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and all the outdoor heaven that offers is on your doorstep.

“Head back to Bluestone National Park Resort to hire mountain bikes and check out the indoor-outdoor adventure playground, Serendome, and the Blue Lagoon waterpark. Wild Lakes Wales makes a great family day out and includes a challenging watersports course.”

Newport, Pembrokeshire

With a stunning coastline, strong sense of community and arty vibe, beautiful Newport is bursting with life and was a must-add for the judges’ list.

They write: “Newport sits on the wild and beautiful Pembrokeshire coast, offering breathtaking views of both the sea and the Preseli Hills. This charming town, with its quaint fisherman’s cottages dotted along picturesque streets, is small enough to feel like a true escape, but still full of life, with independent shops, art galleries, and an impressive range of cafés and restaurants. One of Newport’s biggest selling points is its proximity to Newport Sands – a sandy, mile-long beach that’s ideal for walks, swimming, and surfing. And with the Pembrokeshire Coast Path nearby, you’ll never run out of scenic hikes to enjoy.

“Although Newport feels wonderfully remote, it’s still accessible with good transport links to nearby Fishguard and Cardigan, and not too far from Haverfordwest for all the necessities.”

As for what else to explore when near, Muddy Stilettos share: “You can’t talk about Newport without mentioning the natural beauty surrounding it. Besides Newport Sands beach, you’ve got the Pembrokeshire Coast Path right on your doorstep – ideal for coastal walks with jaw-dropping views.

“For history buffs, there’s the Pentre Ifan Burial Chamber, an ancient neolithic monument just a short drive away. If you’re into wildlife, head to the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve for birdwatching, or go dolphin-spotting at Cardigan Bay.”

Pontcanna, Cardiff

Brimming with independent coffee shops, boutiques and fantastic places to eat, thw leafy Cardiff suburb of Pontcanna is one of the most fashionable places to live in Wales.

Muddy Stilettos write: “A colourful neighbourhood that feels like home, even if you’re just stopping by for a coffee, Pontcanna is on the cusp of the city centre – far away enough that life is a slower pace, but close enough that you can walk to the shops.

“It’s one of the coolest areas in Cardiff, with young professionals and families flocking in for the neighbourhood’s laid-back, indie shop-heavy, friendly feel. The high street is filled with boutiques, wellness hubs, independent restaurants and cafés and when you need a little respite from the shopping, you can stroll around your pick of leafy spaces.”

With Cardiff city centre a hop skip jump away, we thought we’d focus on the eateries nearby – something each in-depth focus on the Welsh locations also does – instead of list what else to do when in or nearby Pontcanna.

Muddy Stilettos share: “Start the day at Milkwood, one of Pontcanna’s most beloved cafe-restaurants. From 8.30am every day of the week, they serve up divine brekkies in a stripped back, small setting. Coffee has to be from The Wardrobe Coffee Shop, tucked away in Kings Road Yard, with much of the antique decor rumoured to be crafted from wardrobes (hence the name, obvs).

“For Michelin-starred dining, check out Gorse, an elegantly modern open-kitchen restaurant that focuses on frill-free Welsh produce and not too wildly priced. Another locals’ favourite is Thomas by Tom Simmons, again championing Welsh produce but with a more affordable price tag, offering set menus with Pembrokeshire chicken breast and a Manorbier raspberry tart. If it’s just a crisp rosé you’re after, check out The Pontcanna Inn, a cosy and unassuming neighbourhood pub that always welcomes four legged friends.”

View in-depth write-ups on the eight coveted locations here.