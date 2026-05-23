National Centre announces Learn Welsh Ambassadors scheme

Stephen Price

A new ambassador scheme to encourage more people to learn, use and enjoy the Welsh language has launched today with backing from four high profile Welsh speakers.

As the National Centre for Learning Welsh celebrates its highest ever number of learners – over 20,000 in 2024–2025 – it has announced a new ambassadors scheme with the aim of inspiring even more people to embrace the Welsh language.

The Learn Welsh Ambassadors Scheme launched today (Saturday 23 May) at the Urdd Eisteddfod on Anglesey, as part of the Eisteddfod’s ‘Learners’ Day’ celebrations.

Four high-profile ambassadors have been appointed to the new scheme:

Aleighcia Scott – singer and DJ, and one of the mentors on S4C’s talent show Y Llais, who will also be honoured with the Green robe at Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las in August.

Tori James – adventurer and the first Welsh woman to climb Mount Everest.

Katie Owen – DJ and social media influencer.

Ian Gwyn Hughes – Head of Public Relations at the Football Association of Wales.

The four ambassadors will represent the Centre, sharing their personal experiences of the Welsh language, and promoting the work of the Learn Welsh sector. They will also support recruitment campaigns, encouraging people from all backgrounds to begin learning Welsh, or to continue their language journey.

The scheme reflects the Centre’s vision to attract and support a wide range of audiences to learn and use Welsh, including workforces, communities, key sectors such as Health and Social Care, the Education Workforce and Sport, young people and families.

The Centre is launching the scheme at the Urdd Eisteddfod. It works in partnership with the Urdd to provide a range of opportunities for the organisation’s staff, and the young people using its services, to strengthen their Welsh language skills or to begin learning the language.

The Centre is also pleased to support the Urdd’s medals for young Welsh learners, the Bobi Jones Medal for learners aged 19 years’ old and above, and the Learners’ Medal for learners aged under 19 years.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “Creating new Welsh speakers is the Centre’s main aim, supporting them to use and enjoy the language with confidence in their everyday lives. I’m pleased to say the Learn Welsh sector is going from strength to strength, with more people than ever completing our courses.

“We’re delighted to welcome a group of passionate ambassadors who will share their experiences of the Welsh language and help promote and celebrate our work. We’re proud to launch this new scheme at the Urdd Eisteddfod, one of our partners.

“The Centre works creatively and in partnership across different sectors, providing one, single learning pathway to becoming a Welsh speaker. We are all here to welcome and support our learners and new speakers at every stage of their language journey.”

Aleighcia Scott shared: “I’m delighted to take part in this scheme. Learning Welsh has been an important personal journey for me, and it has opened new doors – both creatively and socially.”

Tori James said: “Learning a new skill can be a bit like climbing a mountain – it can be a challenge, but every small step is a success! I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to support people to take their first step into learning Welsh, and to keep going – it’s a journey well worth taking.”

Katie Owen says “I’d always wanted to learn Welsh, and it has been the best thing I’ve done. The Welsh-speaking community is so welcoming, and the National Centre for Learning Welsh offers so many opportunities to learn and use the language.”

Ian Gwyn Hughes says: “Welsh belongs to all of us, and it has been fantastic to see the positive response to our use of the language at the Football Association of Wales. I look forward to supporting the Centre’s work to extend the use of Welsh in all kinds of contexts.”