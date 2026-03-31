National Geographic name ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’ among ‘best UK destinations for spring travel’

National Geographic has named the best UK destinations for spring travel, with the ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’ coming out top in Wales.

Whether you’re longing to fill your lungs with sea air or are looking to spend some quiet days rambling through the countryside, they say their pick of UK destinations are all perfectly suited to spring travel.

From a Welsh county to the region that’s home to the UK’s rarest butterfly species, they say these are 15 of the best destinations to escape to this Easter holiday and beyond.

First on their list, taking the all-important number one position is North Staffordshire, but Wales performs well with two mentions in the top 15.

The number one spot in Wales, and number 7 overall is Llandudno.

They write: “A Victorian favourite once billed as the ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’, Llandudno has kept much of the charm that made it so popular.

“The curving promenade framing Llandudno Bay, the aroma of fish and chips wafting in the air, pastel-coloured art deco houses lining the seafront and old-fashioned amusements on Llandudno Pier all combine to deliver a quintessential British seaside break.

“The town also serves as gateway to a wealth of natural attractions in Eryri National Park and water-based adventures in Colwyn Bay.

“And a stay in Llandudno can be combined with a trip to Conwy, across the river of the same name, which has a mighty castle and Britain’s smallest house.”

The other area to get a mention, coming in at number 13 is Monmouthshire.

National Geographic share: “Monmouthshire is a stunner: this county in southeast Wales packs a punch with moody mountains, market towns, meandering rivers and Michelin-starred restaurants.

“It encompasses some of Britain’s best scenery, spanning the dramatic Black Mountains in the north to the Eden-esque Wye Valley, an AONB that sprawls over the border into England, making it an excellent getaway for lovers of the outdoors.”

“The county’s length is stitched with walking trails — including the Wye Valley Greenway, which opened in 2021 — that take in pastoral fields, plump forested hills, scores of sleepy castles and the majestic monastic ruins of Tintern Abbey on the River Wye’s banks.

“Laid-back towns peppered across Monmouthshire include floral Usk, mediaeval Monmouth and the creative and culinary hub of Abergavenny.

“The latter is lined with indie shops selling art supplies, wild blooms, fermented sourdough loaves, Welsh-made children’s clothing and small-batch coffee.

“It’s also home to a clutch of celebrated restaurants that plate up knee-slappingly good grub — the town also hosts the renowned Abergavenny Food Festival each September.

View the full list online here.