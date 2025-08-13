Nature not Netflix: Grandparents lead fightback against screen time

Grandparents are the driving force behind getting children outside and playing in the great outdoors, according to a new survey.

A significant 97 per cent of all grandparents surveyed said a typical summer holiday day with their grandchildren was spent predominantly outdoors, compared to 90 per cent of parents and guardians.

The research made up of 911 respondents from across the UK was conducted by Continuum Attractions, the operator of a host of attractions including GreenWood Family Park – an ecofriendly family theme park in North Wales.

12 per cent of parents and guardians also highlighted how they very often rely on screens to keep little ones occupied, compared to just six per cent for grandparents.

Screentime was flagged as an overriding factor when asked what stops children spending more time outside. 40 per cent of grandparents suggested this was the main reason for little ones not playing outside as often as they could, while 29 per cent of parents/guardians agreed. Parents blamed family schedules (31 per cent) as the primary reason for not making it outside with their children as much as they would like.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Jones, general manager at GreenWood Family Park, said: “This research shows something we’ve long seen on the ground – grandparents are the true champions of outdoor adventure.

“At GreenWood, we see many grandparents leading the way, reconnecting children with nature and passing down the magic of play that doesn’t need a charger or a remote. We’re proud to offer a place where families can switch off and bond in the fresh air – and clearly, that’s more important than ever.”

Asked about whether outdoor time helps to bond with children or grandchildren, 92 per cent of parents and carers agreed, as did 97 per cent of grandparents.

Of the 97 per cent of grandparents who said a typical summer holiday day with grandkids was spent outdoors, 48 per cent said their day was spent outdoors and 49 per cent said it would be predominantly outside but with some indoor time.

Similarly, 90 per cent of parents/guardians favour outdoor time. 41 per cent opt for outdoor play, with 49 per cent choosing a mix but mostly spending time outside.

GreenWood’s current Festival of Summer activity is helping to encourage more families outdoors with the park dressed to impress, and arts and crafts galore. The world’s only people-powered rollercoaster – the Green Dragon – and the UK’s only solar-powered water ride – the Solar Splash – are both popular attractions, while its newly launched alpaca walks are giving families the chance to get up close with its newest residents.

