New chapter for Ynys Enlli as new chair and wardens join team

Nation Cymru staff

As the summer season approaches, the Bardsey Island Trust is marking a new and important phase in its history with an ambitious vision for the future and a new team at the helm.

At the Trust’s Annual General Meeting on 16 May, Alun Llwyd (Chief Executive of PYST Ltd who is responsible for the PYST and Am platforms) was elected Chair.

His appointment comes at a time of widescale changes for Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island), almost half a century since the Trust bought the island, with the aim of protecting its community, heritage and unique wildlife.

With a new team in place, a long terms strategy is set to be published over the coming months. The aim – to ensure a sustainable future for the island, not only as a location with a special history and culture, but also as a place to live and work for generations to come.

Speaking about this next chapter, Alun Llwyd said: “It’s fair to say that the island is going through a transformative and exciting period. There is a huge amount of work ahead, and the challenges we face – from the economic, environmental, cultural and creative – are significant.

“But Enlli’s greatest strength is its community. The collaboration between the island’s residents, the staff team, volunteers and Trustees gives us a solid basis on which to look forward confidently and ambitiously to the future.

“Our aim is to make Enlli sustainable – a place where people can live and work, but at the same time where protecting heritage and nature remains key to everything we do.

“It’s a privilege to be elected Chair, and I look forward to working with everyone for the benefit of Ynys Enlli over the next few years.”

Two new wardens have also joined the team. Following the departure of Mari Huws and Emyr Owen in February, Aron Llwyd and Lois Roberts have started their work as wardens.

The pair have known each other since their school days in Cardiff. And although they enjoyed living and working in the city, both were keen to experience life off grid.

Lois said: “When we saw the advert looking for a couple to live and work as wardens on Enlli, there was no doubt about it, we had to apply. Life is completely different since we left Cardiff. But we have adapted quickly and enjoy living on the island alongside nature and the rhythm of the seasons.”

Two further new appointments have been made – Nansi Davies-Hughes as Project Officer and Elin Cheung as Deputy Visitor Warden. They join the rest of the team lead by Chief Executive, Sian Stacey.

Alun Llwyd added: “The Enlli team is young and energetic, with a strong mix of skills and experience. As we prepare to publish our new strategy, they will play a central role in helping us deliver our objectives.”

The months ahead will be about turning ambitions into action. As Ynys Enlli begins this new chapter, the focus will be on building on work already under way and shaping a strong, sustainable future for the island.

Find out more here.