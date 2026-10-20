New Director of the National Adoption Service for Wales and Foster Wales sets out their vision for adoption in Wales

Nation Cymru staff

The new Director for the National Adoption Service for Wales & Foster Wales, Eifion Burke, has outlined his vision for the future of adoption services in Wales

Eifion took up the role earlier this summer following the well-deserved retirement of his predecessor, Suzanne Griffiths. He joins at a significant milestone as the National Adoption Service marks 12 years of supporting children, families and adopters since its launch in 2014.

Across Wales, initial enquiries to adopt increased by 10% over the last year – a positive change following several years of decline. However, the need for adoptive families has also grown. The number of children waiting to be adopted increased by 11%, with 310 children currently waiting.

This National Adoption Week (October 19 to 25), alongside adoptive families, Eifion is encouraging more people across Wales to consider adoption as a route to building their families as part of the National Adoption Service’s

Now is a Good Time campaign. The campaign is inspired by stories of the lifechanging moment parents took the decision to begin the adoption process.

Three adopters from across Wales have shared their story as part of National Adoption Week. Ian, Sam and Carys all adopted under different circumstances. They speak candidly about the challengers that come with adoption, but stress there are people and services in place to support you throughout the process.

Ian, from Cardiff, adopted with his partner 10 years ago. They were 18 months into the process and about to meet a child they had been matched with when the adoption fell through.

“We understood straight away that adoption isn’t an easy road. But we were assigned a social worker who really made it as easy as it could have been.

“If you are new to adoption, no matter what you are going through, there will be someone else out there who is going through something similar to you. It is really important you stay connected with other adopters that can empathise with you. Those people have really been rocks for us over the years.”

Sam, who adopted as a single man after a relationship broke down, realised there never would be a right time. He said: “I thought ‘what am I waiting for? I’m waiting for the perfect moment in my life’, and even though I was newly separated, I was as sorted then as I was ever going to be in my life.”

Carys, who lives in rural Wales with her husband grew her family with adoption when she discovered she would not be able to fall pregnant naturally. She said: “I don’t think you are ever ready to have a child, but you embrace it. Embrace the love, embrace the sleepless nights, embrace everything that comes with adoption. It is life changing, but for the better.”

Eifion Burke, Director of National Adoption Service Wales, said: “National Adoption Week provides a great opportunity to share and celebrate the joy created for many families in Wales through adoption. As I begin my journey as Director, I want to take this opportunity to thank all those families who have opened their homes, and to encourage more to come forward.

“Adoption can bring unique challenges, but it is also an incredibly rewarding journey. We want people to know that no one adopts alone. A wide range of support is available to children and adoptive families across Wales, including therapeutic services, peer networks and community-based support, helping families to build strong, positive and lasting relationships.

“Adoption is one of the most powerful ways we can change a child’s future. My vision is for Wales to continue leading the way in delivering high-quality adoption services, ensuring that every child, adoptive family and birth family has the support they need not only to overcome challenges, but to flourish and reach their full potential.”

To find out more about adoption, visit National Adoption Service.

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