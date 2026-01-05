New programme launched to prepare young Welsh bands for life beyond the stage

Amelia Jones

A new free course is launching to help young Welsh bands manage the practical realities of the music industry.

The five-week online programme, called Bandology, has been created by Cardiff-based music organisation Anthem and focuses on the behind-the-scenes aspects of being in a band, such as decision-making, finances and communication, rather than songwriting or performance.

The course is open to people aged 18-25, or 18-30 for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent participants, who are either already in a band or planning to start one.

Anthem said the programme was developed following conversations with bands across Wales who felt confident in their music but struggled with the less visible demands of sustaining a group. Many cited uncertainty around money, unclear roles within bands and difficulty agreeing on next steps.

Across five weekly sessions, participants will work together to set goals, discuss priorities and develop plans for the future. The course sets out to create a space for bands to reflect and align, rather than pushing them towards rapid growth.

Funding for the course comes from Youth Music’s Connect Fund, with additional support from the People’s Postcode Lottery, which allows Anthem to offer the course free of charge.

The mission

Alexandra Jones, programme manager at Anthem, said the intention was to create something that felt practical and supportive rather than overwhelming.

She said: “We wanted to create something that helps bands feel more confident and less like they have to figure everything out themselves.”

She added that the course looks at how bands function day-to-day, covering areas such as communication, wellbeing, and shared responsibility, alongside more practical topics like budgeting and opportunities.

Cardiff-based five-piece The Confession Session are among the bands set to take part. The group formed earlier this year, and lead singer Lucia Gates said they signed up to better understand how to work together as a band.

Gates added: “There are so many things we need to learn. We’re eager to expand our skill set and get more comfortable working together.”

For many young musicians, the challenge is not making music but sustaining a project beyond the early stages.

One of the sessions will focus on money, an area many bands avoid discussing, including budgeting, funding projects and having open conversations about finances.

The sessions

The organisers hope participants will leave the course with both practical skills and increased confidence.

Jones said: “We want people to feel more confident having honest conversations within their band, which is something that can really make or break a group.”

She also explained that the course is intentionally interactive and informal. “We want sessions to feel relaxed, almost like a band getting together in the practice room to talk things through.”

Participants are encouraged to think about how decisions are made within the band, how to resolve conflicts in a healthy way, and how to balance individual needs with collective goals.

Jones said these aspects are just as important as musical skills: “We hope people come away feeling more confident working with others, prepared to work on the goals of the band, and able to have honest conversations. Those skills don’t just help bands but are useful in all areas of life.”

The sessions will run every Monday evening between 26 January and 23 February. Participants who attend all five sessions will receive a £50 voucher in recognition of their time and commitment.